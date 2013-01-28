TEXT-Fitch: Mack-Cali multifamily transactions do not overreach, yet

Jan 28 - Mack-Cali Realty Corporation's (NYSE: CLI, Mack-Cali) recently announced multifamily acquisitions and developments are not a credit concern in and of themselves despite the headline aggregate size (1,549 units / $392 million), according to Fitch Ratings. The impact on Mack-Cali's consolidated metrics is limited as the developments are within unconsolidated minority interest joint ventures that were previously disclosed and accounted for in the $135 million aggregate consideration paid for Roseland Partners, L.L.C. (Roseland). Rising Leverage Fitch does not forecast that multifamily will comprise a material percentage of Mack-Cali's portfolio for the foreseeable future; therefore, Fitch will consider Mack-Cali's leverage in the context of a 'BBB' rated suburban office REIT as opposed to a hybrid office/multifamily REIT that could have higher leverage at a given rating category. Pro forma for the items listed below, leverage as of Sept. 30, 2012 surpassed 5.5x which is demonstrably higher than the 4.8x for the trailing 12 months (TTM) ended Dec. 31, 2011. Additional sizable consolidated acquisitions and/or developments without offsetting equity raises may cause Mack-Cali's leverage to surpass 6.0x as weak suburban office fundamentals continue to erode recurring operating EBITDA. Fitch had previously stated that an expectation of leverage sustaining above 6.0x may result in negative momentum on the rating and/or Outlook. Fitch defines leverage as net debt to recurring operating EBITDA. Pro forma leverage is adjusted for the Roseland acquisition, $19.9 million of asset sales and the aforementioned multifamily transactions. Burgeoning Number of Longer Term Risks for Multifamily Sector Mack-Cali's multifamily investments do not currently constitute an overreach given the joint venture structure and limited capital contributions. However, the company intends to increase its exposure to upwards of 40% of the portfolio over the next five to seven years. In Fitch's report 'U.S. Equity REITs: The Key Issues for Multifamily', Fitch examined the longer term risks for the multifamily sector (e.g. sustainability of demand, pro forma underwriting, increasing supply, and an uncertain future for the government sponsored entities). Although each risk is on its own unlikely or manageable, even modest reversals in positive trends when combined can have a meaningful impact on fundamentals, asset values and capital availability. See Fitch Research on 'U.S. Equity REITs: The Key Issues for Multifamily,' dated Dec. 14, 2012, available on Fitch's Web site at www.fitchratings.com, for more detail. Fitch currently rates CLI and Mack-Cali Realty, L.P. as follows: Mack-Cali Realty Corporation: --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB'. Mack-Cali Realty, L.P.: --IDR 'BBB'; --Unsecured revolving credit facility 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured notes 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'U.S. Equity REITs: The Key Issues for Multifamily' Dec. 14, 2012; --'Recovery Rating and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs,' Nov. 12, 2012; --'Corporate Rating Methodology,' Aug. 8, 2012; --'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage,' Aug. 8, 2012; --'Criteria for Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs,' Feb. 27, 2012. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Equity REITs: The Key Issues for Multifamily -- Amended Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs Corporate Rating Methodology Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage Criteria for Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs