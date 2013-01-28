版本:
2013年 1月 29日

TEXT-Fitch publishes servicer report on GE capital realty group

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: GE Capital Realty GroupJan 28 - Fitch Ratings has published a servicer report on GE Capital Realty
Group. This report provides an overview of the company's servicing operations
and a discussion of the areas evaluated by Fitch.

The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers:

Sectors >> Structured Finance >> CMBS >> CMBS Servicers


Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'U.S. Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating Criteria' Feb. 18, 2011;
--'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers' Aug. 16, 2010.
