TEXT-Fitch affirms Natixis Cash A1P1 At 'AAAmmf'

Feb 4 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Natixis Cash A1P1, a France-domiciled
money market fund managed by Natixis Asset Management at 'AAAmmf'.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The main drivers for the rating affirmation are:
-- The portfolio's overall credit quality
-- Low exposure to interest rate and spread risks
-- Short maturity profile with all assets maturing within three months
-- The fund benefits from close ties with its parent, including access to a
liquidity facility
-- The adequate capabilities and resources of Natixis Asset Management as
investment manager.

Fitch notes deviations from the agency's criteria with respect to
diversification and liquidity criteria, which result from the fund's
self-imposed constraints on asset maturity at 90 days in a context of ultralow
short term yields. Fitch's criteria permits for temporary deviations from its
criteria, provided the fund manager is able to execute upon credible near term
remedial actions. As part of its money market fund surveillance process, Fitch
will closely monitor the fund to ensure that available liquidity and
diversification increases and remains consistent with Fitch's rating criteria.
Should the deviations become structural and more permanent this would have
negative rating consequences.

PORTFOLIO CREDIT QUALITY/DIVERSIFICATION
Consistent with Fitch's 'AAAmmf' money market fund rating criteria, the fund
seeks to maintain a high credit quality by investing exclusively in short-term
securities rated at least 'F1' by Fitch or a comparable credit quality by other
global rating agencies. Also in line with Fitch's criteria, the fund limits its
exposures to individual issuers and counterparties. At end-January 2013, over
60% of the fund's issuers and counterparties carried the highest short-term
rating of 'F1+', or equivalent. Fitch however notes that the fund is heavily
exposed to the cooperative French banking groups (Credit Mutuel, Banque
Populaire, Credit Agricole), deviating from Fitch's issuer group diversification
criteria.

As of the same date, and with only slight and temporary deviations over the
year, the fund's Portfolio Credit Factor (PCF), which is a risk-weighted measure
of the fund's portfolio assets accounting for the credit quality and maturity
profile of the portfolio securities, met Fitch's 'AAAmmf' rating criterion of
1.50 or less.

MATURITY PROFILE
The fund has virtually no exposure to interest rate movements as duration is
maintained close to zero with the individual indexing of instruments to euro
overnight index average (EONIA) through interest rate swaps with several
highly-rated counterparties. The fund's guidelines also restrict the maturity of
investments to 90 days. As such, the portfolio weighted average final maturity
(WAL) is structurally capped at 90 days and stood at 19 days at end-January
2013.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE
The fund seeks to manage investor redemption risk through investment
restrictions that aim to maintain sufficient levels of liquidity. In line with
Fitch's rating criteria, the fund seeks to maintain on average 10% of assets in
securities maturing overnight or other qualifying liquid assets such as
government securities. Over the past year liquid assets have fallen below this
level on several occasions requiring the fund to rely on a liquidity facility
provided by its parent Groupe BPCE ('A+'/Negative/'F1+'). Use of this facility;
however, was limited to 10% of portfolio total assets as per UCITS regulation.

PARENT EXPOSURE
Exposure to Groupe BPCE, the fund's ultimate parent, is currently at 7% with
maturities going up to three months. Fitch notes that the fund's current and
target unsecured exposures to Groupe BPCE are outside the agency's 'AAAmmf'
criteria, which call for unsecured exposures under one month. However, this
variance is mitigated by the fact that Groupe BPCE is among Europe's most highly
rated banks with a Viability Rating of 'a-' and a Support Rating Floor of 'A+'
and that all transactions are executed at arm's length. Furthermore, Fitch notes
that, relative to Groupe BPCE's overall funding profile, the fund is not a
significant short-term funding provider to its parent.

FUND OBJECTIVES
The fund's objective is to provide a steadily accruing accumulative net asset
value (NAV), in line with daily euro interbank rates as measured by the EONIA.
The fund pursues its investment objective by investing in a diversified
portfolio of short-term money market instruments including time deposits,
certificates of deposit, commercial papers, sovereign bonds and notes, and
repurchase agreements.

As of 31 January 2013 the fund had EUR3.1bn in assets under management compared
to EUR5.3bn as of 31 January 2012.

INVESTMENT ADVISOR
The fund is a France-domiciled Fonds Commun de Placement (FCP) pursuant to the
UCITS regulation. Natixis Asset Management, the fund's investment manager, is
the European investment expert of Natixis Global Asset Management (the global
asset manager of Natixis, a subsidiary of Groupe BPCE). At end-December 2012,
Natixis Asset Management was managing EUR286.5bn of assets, of which about 13.8%
were money market assets. Fitch views Groupe BPCE, Natixis and Natixis Asset
Management's investment advisory capabilities, financial and resource
commitments, operational controls, corporate governance, and compliance
procedures as consistent with the 'AAAmmf' ratings assigned to the fund.

RATING SENSITIVITY AND SURVEILLANCE
The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the fund's credit quality,
liquidity or market risk profiles. Specifically, continued deviations of Fitch's
liquidity and diversification criteria for 'AAAmmf'-rated funds would result in
a negative rating action. Material adverse deviations from Fitch's guidelines
for other key rating drivers could cause Fitch to downgrade the ratings.

Furthermore, in the case of Natixis Cash A1 P1, given the high exposure to the
French banking system, the ratings may be sensitive to material adverse changes
in the French banking system.

For additional information about Fitch's money market fund ratings guidelines,
please review the criteria referenced below, which can be found on Fitch's
website.

Fitch receives weekly fund holdings information and other pertinent fund data
from the funds' administrator to conduct surveillance against ratings guidelines
and maintain its money market fund ratings.


Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.

The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.

The sources of information used to assess this rating were the public domain,
Natixis Asset Management and CACEIS Fastnet, the fund administrator.

Applicable criteria, 'Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria', dated 29 March
2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria
2013 Outlook: Global Money Market Funds
European Money Market Funds - Sector Update

