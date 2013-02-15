TEXT - Fitch affirms CNA Financial Corp ratings

Feb 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings on CNA Financial Corporation
(CNA) including the following:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB';
--Senior debt at 'BBB-'.
Fitch has also affirmed the 'A-' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of
CNA's property/casualty insurance subsidiaries. The Rating Outlook remains
Positive. A full rating list is shown below.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's rating rationale for the affirmation of CNA's ratings reflects the
company's improvements in capitalization and earnings, and CNA's established
position in the commercial lines property/casualty market. The ratings also
reflect anticipated challenges in a competitive property/casualty market rate
environment and the potential for additional adverse reserve development on
older accident years and in runoff operations.
The Positive Outlook reflects CNA's continued growth in capital, several years
of favorable reserve development, and improvement in GAAP underwriting
performance relative to peers.
CNA has historically underperformed other large commercial line peers by 5
percentage points or greater on a GAAP calendar year combined ratio. Recently,
this gap has narrowed. However, full year 2012 CNA reported a 105% GAAP
calendar year combined ratio, deteriorating from the prior year's 98.4% and a
2008-2011 annual average of 97.2%. Full year 2012 underwriting results included
6.4 percentage points related to catastrophe losses and were boosted by 3.3
percentage points of favorable reserve development, resulting in an accident
year ex-catastrophe combined ratio of 101.9% up slightly from prior year's
101.7% and 2008-2011 year average of 101.1%.
CNA continues to post favorable reserve development, a trend that started with
year-end 2008 results, and has taken several steps to simplify the financial
statements and bring stability to reserves. Fitch's Positive Outlook for CNA
incorporates these trends and therefore it is not anticipated that reserves will
develop unfavorably in excess of 5%-7% of the prior year's equity. Historically,
CNA had a legacy of adverse reserve development in the 2000's as the company
underpriced several lines of business in the soft markets.
CNA's debt-to-total-capital ratio was 21.5% at Dec. 31, 2012, virtually
unchanged from year-end 2011. GAAP earnings-based interest coverage was 5.8x at
year-end 2012 down slightly from 6.0x for full year 2011 and below the five-year
average of 7.5x. Fitch expects that over the next 12-18 months CNA's financial
leverage and earnings based interest coverage will approximate current levels.
Fitch's rating rationale continues to recognize Loews' ownership of CNA, as the
company benefits from the financial flexibility of a strong majority owner and
is able to manage the company with a more long-term approach. Loews has
demonstrated its support of CNA over the years through various actions that have
improved CNA's capitalization. Fitch views Loews' continued commitment as a
critical factor in serving as a support floor for CNA's ratings, but notes that
current ratings are standalone therefore no support for Loews' ownership is
given at current rating levels.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include:
--An ongoing calendar year combined ratio in line with large commercial
insurance peers;
--Run-off and other operations at or near break even results
--Overall flat to favorable loss reserve development;
--Sustainable organic growth in capital;
--Debt-to-total capital maintained below 25%;
--Maintain a Prism statutory capital model score of 'Strong.'
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include:
--Significant charges related to investments or runoff operations;
--Significant deterioration in the company's overall capitalization;
--Failure to maintain a disciplined underwriting approach in the competitive
market and soft rate environment;
--Adverse reserve development in excess of 5%-7% of prior year's equity;
--Debt-to-total capital maintained above 30%.
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Positive Outlook:
CNA Financial Corporation
--IDR at 'BBB';
--Senior Debt at 'BBB-';
--$549 million 5.85% due Dec. 15, 2014 at 'BBB-';
--$350 million 6.5% due Aug. 15, 2016 at 'BBB-';
--$150 million 6.95% due Jan. 15, 2018 at 'BBB-';
--$350 million 7.35% due Nov. 15, 2019 at 'BBB-';
--$500 million 5.875% due Aug. 15, 2020 at 'BBB-';
--$400 million 5.75% due Aug. 15, 2021 at 'BBB-';
--$243 million 7.25% due Nov. 15, 2023 at 'BBB-'.
Continental Casualty Company Group
Members:
Continental Casualty Company
American Casualty Company of Reading, Pennsylvania
Columbia Casualty Company
National Fire Insurance Company of Hartford
The Continental Insurance Company
The Continental Insurance Company of New Jersey
Transportation Insurance Company
Valley Forge Insurance Company
Surety Bonding Company of America
Universal Surety of America
Western Surety Company
--IFS at 'A-'.