版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 23日 星期六 03:15 BJT

TEXT - Fitch on U.S. bank TruPS CDOs

Feb 22 - According to latest index results from Fitch Ratings, combined
defaults and deferrals for U.S. bank TruPS CDOs have further decreased to 29.7%
at the end of January from 30.2% at the end of the previous month. 

Approximately 0.45% of this drop is attributed to the removal of the defaulted 
and deferring collateral of five TruPS CDOs that no longer have outstanding 
Fitch Ratings. 

In January one new bank, totaling $3 million of collateral in one CDO, 
defaulted. Additionally, six banks representing $54.5 million of collateral in 
eight CDOs resumed interest payments and repaid cumulative deferred interest on 
their TruPS. One issuer immediately redeemed upon cure. There were no new 
deferrals in January.

At the end of January, 216 bank issuers were in default, representing 
approximately $6.4 billion held across 79 TruPS CDOs. Additionally, 333 
deferring bank issuers were affecting interest payments on $4.8 billion of 
collateral held by 78 TruPS CDOs.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐