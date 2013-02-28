TEXT-Fitch assigns NGG Finance's proposed hybrid notes 'BBB-(EXP)' rating

Feb 28 - Fitch Ratings has assigned NGG Finance Plc's proposed subordinated hybrid securities (notes) an expected rating of 'BBB-(EXP)'. The notes qualify for 50% equity credit and will have a maturity of at least 60 years. The notes will be guaranteed on a subordinated basis by National Grid Plc (NG, 'BBB'/Stable) and the assignment of the final rating remains contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. The ratings reflect the highly subordinated nature of the notes, considered to have lower recovery prospects in a liquidation or bankruptcy scenario. The equity credit reflects the structural equity-like characteristics of the instruments including subordination, maturity in excess of five years and deferrable interest coupon payments. Equity credit is limited to 50% given the cumulative interest coupon, a feature considered more debt-like in nature. The notes' rating and assignment of equity credit are based on Fitch's hybrid methodology, published in December 2012 (see "Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis" on www.fitchratings.com). KEY FEATURES Deep Subordination and Generic Sector Uplift The rating assigned to the proposed notes is two notches down from NG's 'BBB' Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) which reflects the notes' increased loss severity and heightened risk of non-performance relative to the senior obligations, and is then notched up by one notch to reflect the above average recovery prospects of regulated utilities, in accordance with the agency's criteria mentioned above. Equity Treatment Given Equity-Like Features The notes qualify for 50% equity credit as they meet Fitch's criteria with regards to subordination, remaining effective maturity of at least five years, full discretion to defer coupons for at least five years and limited events of default. Cumulative Coupon Limits Equity Treatment The notes are subordinated and rank senior only to National Grid's ordinary share capital. There is also no look back provision in the proposed documentation, which gives the issuer full discretion to defer ongoing coupon payments on the notes. Deferrals of coupon payments are cumulative which results in 50% equity treatment and 50% debt treatment of the hybrid notes by Fitch. The company will not be obliged to make deferred interest payments upon a dividend payment. Instead, the company shall be prohibited from paying a dividend or repurchasing any ordinary shares until all outstanding deferred interest is paid in full, under a stopper. Effective Maturity Dates Whilst the notes are long-dated, Fitch deems the effective, remaining maturity, according to Fitch's hybrid criteria, as the second step-up date, which will occur 20 years following the first call date, which is expected to be a minimum of 5 years from the issue date. From this date, the coupon step-up will increase to 100bps cumulative from 25bps (which is within Fitch's step-up threshold of 100bps), but the issuer is expected to no longer be subject to replacement language disclosing the company's intent to redeem the notes at their call date with the proceeds of a like instrument or with equity. According to Fitch's criteria, the equity credit of 50% would change to 0% five years before the effective remaining maturity dates. The notes will have a swap-rate related coupon which will reset for the initial non-call period where relevant, and the initial non-call period is expected to be a minimum of five years from the issue date. The issuer has a call option to redeem the notes on the first call date and any optional redemption date after that. KEY RATING DRIVERS: NG Low-Risk Regulated Investments NG's ratings are driven by its stable, regulated revenues. NG is a holding company with investments in UK and US utility businesses. UK subsidiaries, including National Grid Gas Plc (NGG, 'A-'/Stable) and National Grid Electricity Transmission Plc (NGET, 'A-'/Stable), provided about 62% of total operating profit in the financial year to March 2012 (FY12). Geographic Diversity Lowers Risk NG's subsidiaries own and operate diverse utility businesses across a number of geographies. Fitch believes the diversity of businesses across multiple regulatory jurisdictions would limit the impact of a sudden adverse change in the regulatory framework by a single or multiple regulators on cash flow at a given time. UK's New Price-Control The new regulatory frameworks in the UK (RIIO-T1 and RIIO-GD1) place pressure on the cash flow profiles of NGG and NGET through high capital spending, tighter incentives on the delivery of regulatory outputs, tougher unit cost efficiency challenges and a lower weighted average cost of capital. This in turn affects upstream cash distributions from NG's UK subsidiaries to fund cash flow requirements at NG, such as debt maturities and dividend payments. Stable US Regulatory Framework NG is carrying out new regulatory filings under its US businesses in an effort to bring achieved returns in line with allowed returns. US regulators are increasingly challenging returns on equity as well as cost allocations. The latest agreed filing, Narragansett Gas and Electric, has been allowed a 9.5% return on equity from February 2013. High Capital Spending Programme A shifting focus to low-carbon energy infrastructure in the UK requires investment on transmitting energy from remote areas to load centres, maintaining the safety and reliability of the system while replacing and maintaining the existing ageing infrastructure. Total investment is forecast to be GBP35bn to 2021, pressuring ratings should liquidity and the headroom under the UK subsidiary capital structures prove insufficient. LIQUIDITY At 31 December 2012 NG had GBP2.2bn in available cash and a USD850m syndicated facility expiring in November 2015. In addition, NG refinanced GBP860m equivalent of bilateral revolving facilities out to 2017. Liquidity should be sufficient for the company out to FY14, following GBP3bn of total debt issuance since March 2012. RATING SENSITIVITIES: Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include: A positive rating action on the rated UK operating companies and improvement in NG's consolidated funds from operations (FFO) based interest coverage to 4.5x or higher or reduction in FFO based consolidated net leverage to below 4.5x, on a sustainable basis. Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include: Decline in consolidated FFO based interest coverage to below 4.0x and increase in FFO based consolidated net leverage to 5.5x or higher on a sustainable basis and/or negative rating action on the rated UK operating companies. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 08 August 2012, and 'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis' dated 12 December 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Corporate Rating Methodology Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis