TEXT-Fitch publishes servicer report on BNY Mellon

Feb 28 - Fitch Ratings has published a servicer report on BNY Mellon. This
report provides an overview of the company's servicing operations and a
discussion of the areas evaluated by Fitch.

The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers:

Sectors >> Structured Finance >> CMBS >> CMBS Servicers

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'U.S. Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating Criteria' Feb. 18, 2011;
--Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers' Feb. 6, 2013.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research BNY Mellon

U.S. Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating Criteria
Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers
