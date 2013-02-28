版本:
TEXT-Fitch affirms Legg Mason Loan Fund, 2 Western Asset Muni Funds pfd ratings

Feb 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AAA' rating assigned to
auction-rate preferred shares (ARPS) issued by a closed-end loan fund managed by
Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC (LMPFA) and two closed-end municipal funds
managed by Western Asset Management Company (Western Asset):

LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. (NYSE: TLI)
--$35,000,000 of ARPS consisting of Series A and B, each with a liquidation
preference of $25,000 per share.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE AMEX: SBI)
--$50,000,000 of ARPS consisting of series M with a liquidation preference of
$25,000 per share.

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. (NYSE: MMU)
--$250,000,000 of ARPS consisting of series M, T, W, Th and F, each with a
liquidation preference of $25,000 per share.

KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation follows Fitch's annual review of the funds. The 'AAA' rating is
based on the following:

--Asset coverage provided to preferred shares by the funds' portfolio;
--Structural protections afforded by mandatory cure and deleveraging provisions
in the event of asset coverage declines;
--The legal and regulatory parameters that govern the funds' operations;
--The capabilities of Western Asset as investment manager for SBI and MMU; and
--The capabilities of LMPFA as the new investment manager for TLI, which took
over management of the fund from Citigroup Alternative Investments LLC effective
Dec 1, 2012.

FUND PROFILES
TLI is registered as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company
under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act). TLI's
investment objective is to maximize current income consistent with prudent
efforts to preserve capital.

In pursuing its investment objective, TLI was invested mainly in first lien
leveraged loans (that are not covenant light) and high-yield corporate bonds
(both secured and unsecured) as of Jan. 31, 2013. The fund was also highly
diversified by industry and issuer.

SBI is registered as a diversified, closed end management investment company
under the 1940 Act. SBI's investment objective is to provide common shareholders
a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes
consistent with prudent investing. Whereas, MMU is registered as a
non-diversified, closed-end management investment company under the 1940 Act.
MMU seeks to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax as is
consistent with preservation of principal.

In pursuing their investment objectives, SBI and MMU invested mainly in
investment grade municipal securities. MMU employed higher leverage and invested
in longer maturity assets than SBI as of Jan. 31, 2013. Both portfolios were
well diversified by single-sector, -obligor and -state exposures.

LEVERAGE
As of Jan. 31, 2013, TLI's leverage was approximately $65.5 million, or 34% of
total net assets of $193.5 million. Leverage consisted of a $30.5 million draw
on a bank credit facility and $35 million in rated ARPS.

As of the same date, SBI's leverage was approximately $50 million, or 25% of
total net assets of $200 million. Leverage consisted predominantly of rated
ARPS, with an immaterial amount also invested in an inverse floater of a tender
option bond. MMU's leverage was approximately $250 million, or 29% of total net
assets of $876 million. Leverage consisted entirely of rated ARPS.

ASSET COVERAGE
At the time of the rating affirmation, the funds' asset coverage ratio for rated
ARPS, as calculated in accordance with the Fitch total and net
overcollateralization tests (Fitch OC Tests) per the 'AAA' rating guidelines
outlined in Fitch's applicable criteria were in excess of 100%. These are the
minimum asset coverage guidelines required by the funds' governing documents and
evaluated as such by Fitch.

Also at the time of the rating affirmation, the funds' asset coverage ratio for
rated ARPS, as calculated in accordance with the 1940 Act, was in excess of
200%, which is the minimum asset coverage required by the 1940 Act and the
funds' governing documents.

Should the asset coverage tests decline below their minimum threshold amounts
(as tested on the last business day of each month), the governing documents
require the funds to alter the composition of their portfolio toward assets with
lower discount factors (for Fitch OC Tests), or to reduce leverage in a
sufficient amount (for both the Fitch OC Tests and the 1940 Act test) to restore
compliance within a pre-specified period (a maximum of 58 business days for the
Fitch OC Tests and a longer period for the 1940 Act test).

THE ADVISOR
LMPFA provides the day-to-day management of TLI's portfolio. Western Asset acts
as the sub-adviser to the SBI and MMU funds, providing day-to-day management of
each fund's portfolio. LMPFA acts as the manager to all three funds, providing
management and administrative services. Western Asset and LMPFA are wholly owned
subsidiaries of Legg Mason Inc. As of Dec. 31, 2012, Western Asset had
approximately $462 billion in assets under management (AUM), and LMPFA had
approximately $181 billion in AUM.

RATING SENSITIVITY
The rating assigned to the ARPS may be sensitive to material changes in the
leverage composition, credit quality of portfolio assets or market risk profile
of the funds. A material adverse deviation from Fitch guidelines for any key
rating driver could cause the ratings to be lowered by Fitch.

For additional information about Fitch rating guidelines applicable to debt and
preferred stock issued by closed-end funds, please review the criteria
referenced below, which can be found on Fitch's web site at
'www.fitchratings.com'.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

The sources of information used to assess this rating were the public domain,
Western Asset and Legg Mason.

