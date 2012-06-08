版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 8日 星期五 22:26 BJT

TEXT-S&P raises American Realty Capital Trust to 'BB'

June 8 - Overview	
     -- American Realty Capital Trust recently internalized all of its 	
management functions and listed its common stock on the NASDAQ. Subsequently, 	
the company secured a $200 million unsecured term loan, expanded its unsecured 	
revolver, tendered for $220 million common equity, and prepaid $161 million of 	
mortgage debt.	
     -- We raised our corporate credit rating on American Realty Capital Trust 	
to 'BB' from 'B+' and removed the rating from CreditWatch, where we placed it 	
with positive implications on April 18, 2012.	
     -- The upgrade reflects improved financial flexibility, reduced overhead, 	
a bolstered competitive position, and strengthened coverage metrics following 	
recent activity.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our view that core cash flow will cover 	
all fixed charges, including the common dividend. We also expect the company 	
to maintain adequate liquidity and moderate leverage while pursuing measured 	
growth.	
	
Rating Action	
On June 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate 	
credit rating on American Realty Capital Trust (ARCT) to 'BB' from 'B+' and 	
removed the rating from CreditWatch with positive implications. The outlook is 	
stable (see list).	
	
Rationale	
The upgrade reflects improved financial flexibility, reduced overhead, a 	
bolstered competitive position, and strengthened coverage metrics. These 	
improvements follow the company's recent internalization of management, 	
listing on the NASDAQ, and capital markets activity.	
	
Our rating on ARCT reflects the company's "significant" financial risk 	
profile, marked by a higher proportion of variable-rate debt in the capital 	
structure, short debt tenor, and management's transition of the company's 	
financial policy to unsecured from predominantly secured. This transition is 	
in the early stages of a multi-year plan. We view ARCT's business risk profile 	
as "fair," reflecting its fully occupied, mostly triple-net-leased, 	
free-standing commercial real estate portfolio, generally good tenant credit 	
quality, and long weighted average lease duration. 	
	
New York City-based ARCT is a relatively young equity REIT that acquired most 	
of its $2.1 billion undepreciated real estate portfolio of 485 fully occupied, 	
freestanding commercial real estate properties over the past two years. Before 	
the company internalized management and listed its common stock on the NASDAQ 	
in March 2012, an external company advised ARCT and ARCT's common stock was 	
not publicly traded. 	
	
ARCT's portfolio is mostly triple-net-leased to 61 tenants in 43 states and 	
Puerto Rico in 20 industries. Freight /Logistics (17% of annualized rent) 	
represents the largest industry, followed by pharmacy (18%), specialty retail 	
(10%), health care (8%), retail banking (7%), and government services (6%). 	
The company's top three tenants (Federal Express Corp. {BBB/Stable/--}, 	
Walgreen's {A/Negative/A-1}, and CVS Caremark Corp. {BBB+/Stable/A-2}) 	
contribute roughly 33% of its annualized rent. ARCT's leases have a weighted 	
average duration of roughly 13.3 years and negligible (less than 0.5% of 	
rents) rollover through 2017. Although the company's leases do not employ 	
cross-default provisions, it does obtain corporate guarantees, which is 	
important given that tenants with investment-grade ratings contribute roughly 	
74% of its annualized rent.	
	
ARCT's leverage has been relatively modest since its $1.5 billion continuous 	
IPO that commenced in 2008. However, leverage increased after the company 	
internalized management and listed its shares on the NASDAQ. Subsequent to the 	
listing, the company used proceeds from a recently secured $200 million 	
unsecured interim-term loan and draw on a recently expanded $330 million 	
unsecured revolver to tender for $220 million common equity (at $10.50 per 	
share) and prepay $161 million of mortgage debt. Pro forma for this activity, 	
we estimate that ARCT's $907 million of debt (56% secured; 22% floating-rate) 	
had a weighted average interest cost of 4.05% and duration of roughly 3.5 	
years.	
	
This debt comprised roughly 42% of undepreciated real estate (up from 32% at 	
year-end 2011) and covered annualized EBITDA 4.6x (down significantly from 	
8.6x in fiscal 2011). We also estimate that fixed-charge coverage (FCC) and 	
coverage of all fixed charges (including the dividend) improved to 4.3x and 	
1.1x, respectively (from 1.7x and 0.6x, respectively, in fiscal 2011). 	
However, we note that a higher level of shorter duration, floating-rate debt 	
is currently providing an effective subsidy to coverage measures. 	
	
Scenario analysis 	
	
Under our base-case scenario analysis--which incorporates earlier noted 	
capital markets activity, $100 million in leveraged acquisitions, flat 	
dividend, and an assumed 4.2% overall debt cost--we estimate that FCC will 	
decline to 3.4x, total coverage will remain weak (just above 1.0x), and 	
debt-to-EBITDA will increase to 6.8x in fiscal 2012. 	
	
Our downside scenario contemplates slightly more aggressive leveraged 	
acquisition activity at higher debt financing costs. Under this scenario, FCC 	
would decline further but still remain adequate for the rating. However, 	
dividend coverage would dip below 1.0x (absent a dividend cut), which could 	
put pressure on the rating.   	
	
Liquidity	
ARCT's liquidity is adequate, in our view, to cover nondiscretionary capital 	
needs through 2013. We base our assessment on the following factors and 	
assumptions:	
	
     -- Estimated sources (including cash, funds from operations, and revolver 	
availability) cover estimated uses by 1.2x or more through 2013;	
     -- We expect ARCT to replace its $200 million interim term-loan (due 	
October 2012) with a longer-term facility that will be fixed to maturity;	
     -- ARCT's only remaining recourse obligation consists of an estimated 	
$195 million drawn on a $330 million unsecured revolver that matures in August 	
2014; and	
     -- We estimated that compliance with the company's credit facility's 	
coverage covenants could survive a 20% drop in EBITDA.	
 	
Pro forma for the above-noted activity, we estimate ARCT's sources of 	
liquidity include: $8 million of cash on hand, $19 million in marketable 	
securities, $5 million expected proceeds from a joint venture partner, a $10 	
million bridge facility from an affiliate (that has no expiration), and $135 	
million availability on a recently expanded $330 million unsecured revolver 	
that matures in August 2014. We also estimate that the company will generate 	
$120 million in annual funds from operations.	
	
Capital needs through 2013 include an estimated $2 million in regularly 	
scheduled principal amortization and an estimated $112 million in annual 	
dividend distributions that we expect the company to pay. We also note that 	
ARCT faces $3 million and $31 million in nonrecourse mortgage balloon 	
maturities in 2013 and 2014, respectively.	
 	
Looking ahead, we expect ARCT to fund discretionary investments with draw on 	
its revolving credit facility, fixed-rate unsecured debt, and common equity. 	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our view that core cash flow will cover all fixed 	
charges, including the common dividend. We also expect the company to maintain 	
adequate liquidity and moderate leverage while pursuing measured growth. We 	
would consider an upgrade if the company reduces reliance on floating-rate 	
debt, lengthens its weighted average debt duration, and profitably grows its 	
portfolio in a manner that improves diversification parameters. Conversely, we 	
would consider a downgrade if dividend coverage dips below 1.0x and/or FCC 	
dips below 2.5x, perhaps due to tenant distress or a shift in financial policy.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Industry Economic and Ratings Outlook: Gradual Improvements In 	
Operating Fundamentals Continue To Supports North American REITs, published 	
Feb. 3, 2012.	
     -- Issuer Ranking: North American REITs And Real Estate Operating 	
Companies, Strongest To Weakest, published Feb. 3, 2012.	
     -- Credit FAQ: How Standard & Poor's Applies Its Liquidity Descriptors 	
For Global Corporate Issuers To North American Real Estate Companies, 	
published Oct. 12, 2011.	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, published Sept. 8, 2011.	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating Real Estate Companies, 	
published June 21, 2011.	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, published April 15, 	
2008.	
	
Ratings List	
Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
American Realty Capital Trust Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB/Stable/--       B+/Watch Pos/--	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐