TEXT-S&P rates Safeway Inc notes

June 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its 'BBB' issue rating to Safeway Inc.'s $250 million floating-rate note due in 2013. The company said that it will use proceeds to reduce commercial paper (CP) borrowings and for general corporate purposes. Other ratings on Safeway, including the 'BBB' corporate credit rating, are unchanged, as is the stable outlook. We believe this issuance will not change current debt balances materially, since we expect most of the proceeds will be used to reduce CP borrowings. Moreover, the note issuance does not affect our forecasted debt balances and credit ratios at the end of 2012. We still anticipate Safeway will reduce debt balances by approximately $1 billion by the end of 2012 relative to first-quarter levels. We also forecast relatively flat profits for the remainder of the year. The rating on Safeway continues to reflect a "satisfactory" business risk profile, underpinned by its relatively strong market position in its core markets. The rating also incorporates an "intermediate" financial risk profile, based on our forecasted credit ratios and the company's ability to generate solid free cash flow in the future. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the summary analysis on Safeway, published May 14, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- Standard & Poor's Approach To Analyzing Employers' Participation In U.S. Multiemployer Pension Plans, May 30, 2006 RATINGS LIST Safeway Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2 New Rating Safeway Inc. $250 mil fltg-rate note due 2013 BBB