S&P raises rtg on starwood hotels & resorts worldwide to 'BBB'

June 8 - Overview -- Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide plans the early redemption of $495 million in outstanding notes due 2013 using cash balances, improving its credit measures. -- We raised our rating on Starwood to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our belief that Starwood is likely to sustain an adequate level of cushion compared to our credit measure thresholds at a 'BBB' rating. Rating Action On June 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on Stamford, Conn.-based Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc. to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. The rating outlook is stable. Rationale The upgrade reflects credit measures that are in line with a 'BBB' rating, pro forma for the early redemption of the company's $495 million in outstanding notes due 2013 using cash balances. The upgrade also reflects our view that Starwood's financial policy of sustaining total lease and captive finance adjusted debt to EBITDA in the 2.0x to 2.5x range represents a good cushion compared with thresholds we believe are in line with a 'BBB' rating. Pro forma for early redemption of the 2013 notes, total adjusted debt to EBITDA was 2.8x and funds from operations (FFO) to total adjusted debt was around 30% at March 2012. At this point in the lodging growth cycle, we believe these measures are adequate compared with our 'BBB' rating thresholds for Starwood of adjusted debt to EBITDA below 3x and FFO to adjusted debt in the high-20% to low-30% range. We expect Starwood to continue pursuing its stated policy of driving leverage to 2.5x or possibly lower in 2012 through EBITDA growth, and that the company will not likely borrow significantly in the aggregate to complete share repurchases this year. Leverage below 2.5x would represent a good cushion compared to our 3x adjusted debt to EBITDA threshold, which is prudent during periods of revenue per available room (RevPAR) growth, given the cash flow volatility exhibited during the recent downturn by all lodging operators with significant owned hotel positions and the difficulty in predicting inflection points in the lodging cycle. The aforementioned credit measures (and Starwood's financial policy for leverage) are also in line with an "intermediate" financial risk profile, according to our criteria; we therefore raised our financial risk assessment to intermediate from "significant". Additional supports for the 'BBB' rating are our view of the company's liquidity profile as "adequate" and business risk profile as "satisfactory", according to our criteria. Our assessment of Starwood's business risk profile as satisfactory is based on its large, high-quality, and geographically diversified hotel portfolio with many well-established brand names, which has positioned it well during the current global lodging recovery. These advantages are partly offset by the following risk factors: demand for Starwood branded hotels is sensitive to economic cycles, and the company is exposed to the EBITDA volatility of its largest owned hotels and to upper upscale and luxury lodging segments. The rating incorporates the following operating performance expectations: -- We expect U.S. RevPAR to increase 5% to 7% in 2012 and in the mid-single digits area in 2013, and that the supply of U.S. hotels rooms will increase less than 1% in 2012 and around 1% in 2013. In addition, we anticipate 2012 RevPAR growth in many international markets where Starwood has a presence, although expect that European RevPAR will be flat. -- Macroeconomic drivers of our U.S. RevPAR growth expectations are GDP and consumer spending increase estimates of about 2% in 2012 and 2013, and S&P 500 operating earnings growth of 8% in 2012 and 6.5% in 2013. -- Given current good (albeit moderating) demand patterns and increasing occupancy rates across the U.S. lodging industry, we believe Starwood will likely benefit from pricing power in the U.S. well into 2013, absent an economic shock. -- We have assumed that Starwood increases its net rooms in the system by about 3% in 2012 and 2013. -- We have incorporated into the current rating our expectation that Starwood's worldwide system wide RevPAR will increase 6% in 2012 (compared with the low end of Starwood's current 6% to 8% outlook range, which we believe is reasonable because its operations are weighted toward higher-priced lodging segments that we expect to experience faster RevPAR growth than the overall industry) and in the mid-single digits in 2013. -- As a result of RevPAR growth and room growth, we have factored into our rating that franchise and base management fees (which we expect will represent about 40% of its 2012 EBITDA before corporate costs) will grow around 10% in 2012. We also believe Starwood's owned and leased hotel segment (about 30% of 2012 EBITDA) will grow about 10% in 2012, incentive fees (about 13% of 2012 EBITDA) will increase in the mid-teen percentage area in 2012, and EBITDA at its timeshare business(about 12% of EBITDA) will increase around 5% in 2012. -- Consequently, we expect Starwood's total EBITDA to increase around 10% in 2012 and in the high single digits percentage area in 2013. -- We have not included future hotel sales into our operating assumptions; however, management has indicated it will be an active seller of hotels for the right price and expects the transaction market for upper upscale and luxury hotels in gateway cities to improve over time. Liquidity Based on its likely sources and uses of cash over the next 12 to 18 months, Starwood has an "adequate" liquidity profile, according to our criteria. Relevant elements of its liquidity profile are: -- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by at least 1.2x. -- We project net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines 15%. -- Starwood maintains solid bank relationships and a satisfactory standing in credit markets, in our view. -- We expect Starwood will likely sustain a prudent approach to financial risk management and share repurchases. -- The company was in compliance with its interest coverage and leverage covenants as of March 2012, and would remain in compliance with each covenant in the event of a 15% decline in EBITDA, in our assessment. Sources of Starwood's liquidity include $657 million of cash at March 2012 and full availability under its $1.5 billion credit facility due November 2013. Given high capital spending levels anticipated in 2012, we do not believe Starwood will generate positive discretionary cash flow this year. However, we believe the company is likely to generate proceeds in 2012 of approximately $315 million from the sale of condominium units at its Bal Harbour residential project and around $125 million from a timeshare securitization. The company might use some part of these proceeds for share repurchases in 2012, in our view, in the absence of other investment opportunities. Starwood's next meaningful maturity is its notes due in 2014 Outlook Our stable rating outlook reflects our belief that Starwood is likely to sustain an adequate level of cushion compared with our credit measure thresholds for a 'BBB' rating. These are total adjusted debt to EBITDA under 3x and FFO to total debt ranging from the high-20% to low-30% range. Starwood's adjusted total debt to EBITDA was in the 2.8x and FFO to total debt was in the 30% area at March 2012, pro forma for the early redemption of the company's 2013 notes. We expect that Starwood will continue to pursue its policy of driving leverage to 2.5x or possibly lower in 2012 through EBITDA growth, and that the company will not likely borrow significantly in the aggregate to complete share repurchases this year. This would represent a good cushion in this measure compared to our 3x adjusted debt to EBITDA threshold, which is prudent during periods of revenue per available room (RevPAR) growth, in our view, given the cash flow volatility exhibited during the recent downturn by all lodging operators with significant owned hotel positions and the difficulty in predicting inflection points in the lodging cycle. A lower rating could result if we begin to believe Starwood will make a higher-than-anticipated level of share repurchases that would result in leverage being sustained higher than our thresholds at the current rating. Higher ratings are unlikely given the company's leverage target. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc. Upgraded To From Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/-- BBB-/Stable/-- Senior Unsecured BBB BBB- Sheraton Holding Corp. Senior Unsecured BBB BBB- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.