TEXT-S&P wthdrws 4 marriott vacation club owner 2004-2 rtgs

REFILE-Oscar best actor race is tale of two opposites
LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 Denzel Washington plays a talkative, bombastic, larger-than-life dad whose personality leaps off the screen.
June 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today withdrew its ratings on the class A, B, C, and D notes from Marriott Vacation Club Owner Trust 2004-2. The notes are collateralized by vacation ownership interval (timeshare) loans. The rating withdrawals follow the complete principal paydown of the notes on May 10, 2012. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011. -- Rating Criteria For U.S. Timeshare Loan Securitizations, published Oct. 8, 2003. RATINGS WITHDRAWN Marriott Vacation Club Owner Trust 2004-2 Rating Class To From A NR AAA (sf) B NR AA (sf) C NR A (sf) D NR BBB (sf) NR--Not rated.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 Denzel Washington plays a talkative, bombastic, larger-than-life dad whose personality leaps off the screen.
BARCELONA, Feb 26 Nokia sees demand for higher speed 4G network equipment starting to recover this year, led by Japan, the company's chief executive Rajeev Suri said on Sunday as he announced a series of contracts with telecom operators.
Feb 26 Alberto Salazar, the coach of Britain's Olympic champion Mo Farah, has been accused of using prohibited infusions of supplements to improve the performance of his runners, the Sunday Times reported citing a leaked United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) report.