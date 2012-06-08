TEXT-S&P wthdrws 4 marriott vacation club owner 2004-2 rtgs

版本:
June 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today withdrew its ratings on
the class A, B, C, and D notes from Marriott Vacation Club Owner Trust 2004-2.
The notes are collateralized by vacation ownership interval (timeshare) loans. 	
	
The rating withdrawals follow the complete principal paydown of the notes on 	
May 10, 2012. 	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 	
credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011.	
     -- Rating Criteria For U.S. Timeshare Loan Securitizations, published 	
Oct. 8, 2003.	
 	
 	
RATINGS WITHDRAWN	
	
Marriott Vacation Club Owner Trust 2004-2	
                     Rating	
Class             To        From	
A                 NR        AAA (sf)	
B                 NR        AA (sf)	
C                 NR        A (sf)	
D                 NR        BBB (sf)	
 	
NR--Not rated.

