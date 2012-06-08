TEXT-S&P rates Time Warner debt securities 'BBB'

June 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BBB' rating to New York City-based entertainment conglomerate Time Warner Inc.'s proposed issuance of up to $1 billion of debt securities. The company plans to split the offering between senior notes due 2022 and senior debentures due 2042. The company plans to use the net proceeds of the debt issuance for general corporate purposes. Although the transaction increases Time Warner's pro forma ratio of fully adjusted debt to EBITDA to about 3.4x as of March 31, 2012, we believe the cable networks will continue to drive revenue and EBITDA growth that will allow the company to keep its fully adjusted gross debt to EBITDA at less than our 3.5x threshold for the 'BBB' rating over the long term. Our 'BBB' long-term and 'A-2' short-term ratings on Time Warner remain unchanged and are predicated on management pursuing its strategic objectives within a lease- and pension-adjusted gross debt (including off-balance-sheet debt and guarantees) to EBITDA parameter of 3.5x over the long term. We regard the company's business risk profile, which is anchored by its extensive cable network and filmed entertainment activities, as "satisfactory." Our view of the company's business risk profile also incorporates long-term structural issues affecting both of its major entertainment businesses and our expectation that the publishing business will remain in secular decline. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the summary analysis on Time Warner, published Jan. 10, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Liquidity Descriptors for Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines for Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade Credits, May 13, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Time Warner Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2 New Rating Time Warner Inc. Senior Secured Notes due 2022 BBB Debentures due 2042 BBB Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.