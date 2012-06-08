TEXT-Fitch rates Time Warner's proposed notes 'BBB'

June 8 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to Time Warner Inc.'s (Time Warner) proposed issuance of $1 billion of 10- and 30-year notes and debentures. Fitch has a 'BBB' Issuer Default Rate (IDR) for Time Warner. The Rating Outlook is Positive. The notes and debentures will be issued by Time Warner Inc. under the indenture dated March 11, 2010. They will be guaranteed by Time Warner's wholly owned subsidiary Historic TW Inc., a holding company that owns Home Box Office, Inc. (HBO), Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. (TBS), Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (Warner Bros), and Time Inc. In addition, HBO and TBS will guarantee Historic TW Inc.'s guarantee of the notes and the debentures. This is the same guarantee structure as other notes and debentures issued since November 2006. The proceeds are expected to be used for general corporate purposes, which Fitch expects to include share repurchases, funding internal investments, content production/acquisition, moderate M&A activity, and replenishing cash after the repayment of the $638 million May 2012 maturity. Fitch estimates gross and net leverage of 2.6 times (x) and 2.3x at March 31, 2012 (pro forma for the May 2012 repayment), and that the transaction will cause these metrics (assuming all the net proceeds are deployed) to increase by slightly more than 0.1x. Net leverage will then be around Time Warner's target of 2.5x. Fitch's target for current ratings is 0.25x - 0.5x wider than the company's target, providing material operating and financial flexibility at the current ratings. The stability, recurring revenue, and strong free cash flow generation of the cable networks (more than two-thirds of total EBITDA) remains the anchor for Time Warner's ratings. The strong position of the Warner Bros. TV studio, lower than peers exposure to cyclical advertising, and lack of exposure to the hyper-cyclical local advertising markets, provide incremental support. Overall, Fitch's ratings on Time Warner continue to reflect strong and consistent free cash flow, solid credit protection measures, sound liquidity, leading market positions in core businesses, and strong content brands. The Positive Outlook continues to reflect Fitch's belief that the overall risks inherent in Time Warner's businesses and financial policy place the company at the high end of the 'BBB' rating category. While the company's metrics would be high among 'BBB+' rated credits, Fitch believes the company's size, scale, geographic and product diversity, strength of cable networks, and synergies between its studio and networks business, particularly in a digital media world, could support it. Fitch expects spending on production and programming costs, specifically for original programming and sports rights, to continue to increase. Other rating concerns focus on secular challenges facing all media conglomerates. Specifically, concerns include secular pressures facing the company's publishing division and the weak state of the DVD market. Also, while the studio business has meaningful scale and diversity and has been a steady contributor (compared to several peers), Fitch is cognizant of the inherent volatility of hit-driven content in the movie and TV production business. At March 31, 2012, Time Warner had approximately $19.5 billion in outstanding debt, consisting primarily of the following: --$638 million senior unsecured notes due May 2012; --$432 million senior unsecured notes due January 2013; --$300 million senior unsecured notes due July 2013; --$1 billion senior unsecured notes due July 2015; --$17 billion senior unsecured notes with maturities from 2016-2041. Time Warner's liquidity is strong and at March 31, 2012 consisted of approximately $2.2 billion in cash and equivalents (pro forma for May maturity) and $5 billion in available credit facilities, with $2.5 billion maturing in September 2015 and $2.5 billion in September 2016. In addition, Fitch expects the company to generate annual free cash flow (after dividends) in excess of $1.5 billion. Fitch currently rates Time Warner as follows: Time Warner Inc. --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Senior unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured notes and debentures at 'BBB'; --Commercial paper at 'F2'. Time Warner International Finance Limited --Long-term IDR 'BBB'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Commercial paper at 'F2'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'Evaluating Corporate Governance' (Dec. 13, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology Evaluating Corporate Governance