TEXT-Fitch cuts Spain's Instituto de Credito Oficial to 'BBB'

June 8 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Instituto de Credito Oficial's (ICO) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB' from 'A', Short-term IDR to 'F2' from 'F1' and Support Rating to '2' from '1'. At the same time, Fitch has revised ICO's Support Rating Floor to 'BBB' from 'A'. The Outlook on ICO's Long-term IDR is Negative. The agency has also downgraded ICO's long-term programme ratings and its long-term senior debt issues to 'BBB' from 'A', its market linked securities to 'BBBemr' from 'Aemr' and its short-term programme ratings and its commercial paper issues to 'F2' from 'F1'. The rating actions follow the downgrade of Spain's Long-term IDR to 'BBB' from 'A' on 7 June 2012 (see "Fitch Downgrades Spain to 'BBB'; Outlook Negative", at www.fitchratings.com). These actions only consider those aspects of the 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 16 August 2011, relating to support. ICO's ratings are equalised with those of Spain as Fitch believes that there is a high probability that it will be supported by the Spanish sovereign, if needed. Fitch notes that Spain has provided a guarantee for all debt and obligations incurred by ICO when raising funds through Royal Decree Act 12/1995 (sixth additional provision) and as extended by Royal Decree 706/1999 as of 30 April 1999. This guarantee is expressed to be explicit, irrevocable, unconditional and direct. ICO is a state financial agency (government-directed lending) and has key role in providing medium and long-term finance to enhance the development of certain regions and the economic sector, in line with the government's economic and social policy. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 16 August 2011, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria