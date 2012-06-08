TEXT-Fitch revises Mesdag (Delta) BV outlook to negative

June 8 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Mesdag (Delta) B.V.'s notes and revised the Outlooks to Negative as follows: EUR380.2m class A (XS0307565928): affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable EUR45.0m class B (XS0307574599): affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable EUR51.1m class C (XS0307576701): affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable EUR61.4m class D (XS0307578749): affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate RE80% EUR47.0m class E (XS0307580307): affirmed at 'CCCsf'; RE0% EUR24.9m Class F (XS0307581370): Not rated The rating actions reflect the agency's growing concerns about large exposures to secondary quality Dutch real estate (in particular offices). In the absence of a clear sponsor asset management strategy demonstrating how underperformance is to be reversed and value enhanced - for instance, a fully costed programme of capital expenditure - there is risk of further deterioration and a reduction in credit quality. Although the weakness in the sponsor's equity position (despite valuations, Fitch believes no equity remains) is reflected in the current ratings, vacancy is increasing while the availability of bank debt is shrinking, both of which underscore the Negative Outlook. The note balance remains largely unchanged since the last rating action in June 2011, with EUR2.1m of prepayments received from the sales of two assets. Approximately EUR609.6m (95% of the original issuance) was outstanding at the April 2012 interest payment date (IPD). The structure allows for property substitutions, subject to meeting various asset and pool triggers. The collateral for the single loan, 61 out of originally 77 assets, is predominantly secondary Dutch retail (40.3% of the pool) and office (38.2%) buildings. Occupancy stands at 78.3% under 353 leases with a weighted average unexpired lease term of 6.6 years. This generates EUR47.4m and EUR40.6m of gross and net rent, respectively, with EUR0.3m (less than 1%) currently in arrears. The whole loan-to-value ratio (LTV) stood at 84.6% in April 2012, marginally below the 85% LTV cash sweep trigger. While the valuations were last updated in 2011 (partly initiated by the borrower), Fitch estimates LTV in excess of 100%. Although Fitch's view may not accord with the valuer's, full cash sweep will nevertheless commence in 2014, two years before loan maturity (December 2016) and six years before bond maturity (2020). Subject to re-letting prospects, cash sweep will reduce leverage, although in the interim it may deter the sponsor from reinvesting excess cash flow in the portfolio. A performance update will shortly be available on www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The sources of information used to assess these ratings were the issuer, servicer, and periodic servicer/ special servicer reports. Applicable criteria, 'EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria' dated 4 April 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria