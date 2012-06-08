版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 9日 星期六 00:52 BJT

TIMEWARNER/BRIEF (URGENT)

June 8 Time Warner Inc : * Moodys assigns baa2 rating to TIME warners new bonds and debentures

