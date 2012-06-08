版本:
TEXT-S&P takes rating actions in Brunel RM Securitisation No. 1

OVERVIEW	
     -- Today's rating actions follow the application of our 2011 U.K. RMBS 	
criteria.	
     -- We have today taken various rating actions in Brunel Residential 	
Mortgage Securitisation No. 1.	
     -- The transaction is a U.K. prime RMBS transaction that closed in March 	
2007. The pool comprises first-ranking mortgages secured on residential 	
properties in England and Wales.	
    	
     June 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its credit
ratings on Brunel Residential Mortgage Securitisation No. 1 PLC's class A4 and
B4 notes. At the same time, we lowered our ratings on the class C4 and D4 notes
(see list below).	
	
Today's rating actions follow our credit and cash flow analysis of the most 	
recent transaction information that we have received (dated March 2012). Our 	
analysis reflects the application of our U.K. residential mortgage-backed 	
securities (RMBS) criteria and 2012 counterparty criteria.	
	
Arrears between 30 to 60 days in the transaction have increased in the past 	
year, while severe arrears (90+ days) have declined. Total arrears are 	
currently at 3.11%.	
	
Our updated credit adjustments have given rise to a higher weighted-average 	
foreclosure frequency and higher weighted-average loss severity at each rating 	
level--the combined impact is an overall increase in the required credit 	
enhancement for all classes of notes. 	
	
Credit enhancement has increased for all classes of notes due to the 	
deleveraging of the transaction and the reserve fund being fully funded and 	
non-amortizing, while excess spread continues to build up. The transaction 	
continues to pay pro rata due to the fact that no trigger for reverting to 	
sequential payment has been breached.	
	
We have affirmed our 'AA- (sf)' ratings on the class A4 and B4 notes as these 	
notes have sufficient levels of credit enhancement as per our 2011 U.K. RMBS 	
criteria. However, under our 2012 counterparty criteria, these ratings are 	
capped at the issuer credit rating on the currency swap provider, Barclays 	
Bank PLC (A+/Stable/A-1) plus one notch.	
	
We have lowered our ratings on the class C4 and D4 notes following the 	
application of our 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria as the level of available credit 	
enhancement available to these notes is not sufficient to sustain the current 	
ratings, in our view.	
	
Our credit stability analysis indicates that the maximum projected 	
deterioration that we would expect at each rating level for time horizons of 	
one year and three years under moderate stress conditions, are in line with 	
our Credit Stability Criteria (see "Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria," 	
published on May 3, 2010).	
	
Brunel Residential Mortgage Securitisation No. 1 is a U.K. prime RMBS 	
transaction that closed in March 2007. The pool comprises first-ranking 	
mortgages secured on residential properties in England and Wales.	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 	
credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
	
     -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012	
     -- U.K. Prime RMBS Index Report Q1 2012: Collateral Performance Begins To 	
Show Signs Of Incremental Strain, May 9, 2012	
     -- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012	
     -- U.K. RMBS Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2011	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011	
     -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010	
	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Class               Rating	
              To               From	
	
Brunel Residential Mortgage Securitisation No. 1 PLC 	
EUR2.6 Billion, GBP1.019 Billion, $5.308 Billion Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate 	
Notes	
	
Ratings Affirmed 	
	
A4a            AA- (sf)        	
A4b            AA- (sf)        	
A4c            AA- (sf)        	
B4a            AA- (sf)        	
B4b            AA- (sf)        	
	
Ratings Lowered 	
	
C4a            A (sf)          A+ (sf)	
C4b            A (sf)          A+ (sf)	
C4c            A (sf)          A+ (sf)	
D4a            BBB (sf)        BBB+ (sf)	
D4b            BBB (sf)        BBB+ (sf)	
D4c            BBB (sf)        BBB+ (sf)

