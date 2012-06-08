TEXT-S&P takes rating actions in Brunel RM Securitisation No. 1

OVERVIEW -- Today's rating actions follow the application of our 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria. -- We have today taken various rating actions in Brunel Residential Mortgage Securitisation No. 1. -- The transaction is a U.K. prime RMBS transaction that closed in March 2007. The pool comprises first-ranking mortgages secured on residential properties in England and Wales. June 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its credit ratings on Brunel Residential Mortgage Securitisation No. 1 PLC's class A4 and B4 notes. At the same time, we lowered our ratings on the class C4 and D4 notes (see list below). Today's rating actions follow our credit and cash flow analysis of the most recent transaction information that we have received (dated March 2012). Our analysis reflects the application of our U.K. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) criteria and 2012 counterparty criteria. Arrears between 30 to 60 days in the transaction have increased in the past year, while severe arrears (90+ days) have declined. Total arrears are currently at 3.11%. Our updated credit adjustments have given rise to a higher weighted-average foreclosure frequency and higher weighted-average loss severity at each rating level--the combined impact is an overall increase in the required credit enhancement for all classes of notes. Credit enhancement has increased for all classes of notes due to the deleveraging of the transaction and the reserve fund being fully funded and non-amortizing, while excess spread continues to build up. The transaction continues to pay pro rata due to the fact that no trigger for reverting to sequential payment has been breached. We have affirmed our 'AA- (sf)' ratings on the class A4 and B4 notes as these notes have sufficient levels of credit enhancement as per our 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria. However, under our 2012 counterparty criteria, these ratings are capped at the issuer credit rating on the currency swap provider, Barclays Bank PLC (A+/Stable/A-1) plus one notch. We have lowered our ratings on the class C4 and D4 notes following the application of our 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria as the level of available credit enhancement available to these notes is not sufficient to sustain the current ratings, in our view. Our credit stability analysis indicates that the maximum projected deterioration that we would expect at each rating level for time horizons of one year and three years under moderate stress conditions, are in line with our Credit Stability Criteria (see "Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria," published on May 3, 2010). Brunel Residential Mortgage Securitisation No. 1 is a U.K. prime RMBS transaction that closed in March 2007. The pool comprises first-ranking mortgages secured on residential properties in England and Wales. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012 -- U.K. Prime RMBS Index Report Q1 2012: Collateral Performance Begins To Show Signs Of Incremental Strain, May 9, 2012 -- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012 -- U.K. RMBS Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2011 -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011 -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010 RATINGS LIST Class Rating To From Brunel Residential Mortgage Securitisation No. 1 PLC EUR2.6 Billion, GBP1.019 Billion, $5.308 Billion Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes Ratings Affirmed A4a AA- (sf) A4b AA- (sf) A4c AA- (sf) B4a AA- (sf) B4b AA- (sf) Ratings Lowered C4a A (sf) A+ (sf) C4b A (sf) A+ (sf) C4c A (sf) A+ (sf) D4a BBB (sf) BBB+ (sf) D4b BBB (sf) BBB+ (sf) D4c BBB (sf) BBB+ (sf)