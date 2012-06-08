版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 9日 星期六 01:31 BJT

TEXT-S&P rates American Financial Group proposed notes 'BBB+'

June 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned
its 'BBB+' senior debt rating to American Financial Group Inc.'s (AFG) senior
unsecured notes offering of up to $230 million. These notes will rank equally
with AFG's existing and future unsecured senior notes. AFG intends to use the
proceeds to redeem the outstanding balance on certain indebtedness.	
	
There will be no change in AFG's adjusted debt and financial leverage ratios, 	
which at year-end 2011 stood at 19.3% and 19.6%, respectively. This is because 	
the company will use these new notes to redeem its existing debt of equal 	
amounts. There could be a modest improvement in AFG's interest coverage to the 	
extent that the interest rate on the new notes is less than on those redeemed. 	
AFG's interest coverage was also strong, at 7.2x as of year-end 2011.	
	
AFG has reported strong earnings, with a consolidated GAAP (generally accepted 	
accounting principles) combined ratio of 92% for its property/casualty 	
operations as of March 31, 2012, compared with 91% for the same period in 	
2011. Shareholder equity increased to $4.6 billion as of March 31, 2012, from 	
$4.4 billion at year-end 2011. The ratings reflect the group's strong 	
competitive position enhanced by diversified specialty property/casualty 	
insurance and selected life-insurance products, very strong operating 	
performance with low volatility and very strong capital adequacy, and 	
appropriate financial leverage supportive of the rating. The investment 	
portfolio's exposure to adverse economic conditions, high dependence on 	
reinsurance recoverables, and elevated uncertainty related to the life 	
segment's competitive position (given the strategic shift in its distribution 	
model) partially offset these positive factors.	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
American Financial Group Inc.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB+/Stable	
	
NEW RATING	
	
American Financial Group Inc.	
 Senior unsec notes                     BBB+	
 	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐