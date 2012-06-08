TEXT-S&P takes rating actions in ALBA 2005-1, 2006-1, 2006-2, 2007-1

OVERVIEW -- On Dec. 12, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on various classes of notes in ALBA 2005-1, 2006-1, 2006-2, and 2007-1 following the implementation of our 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria. -- Since then, we have performed a credit and cash flow analysis of the most recent transaction information that we have received. -- We have subsequently taken various rating actions in all four transactions. -- ALBA 2005-1, ALBA 2006-1, ALBA 2006-2, and ALBA 2007-1 are U.K. nonconforming RMBS transactions. LONDON (Standard & Poor's) June 8, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions on the notes issued in ALBA 2005-1 PLC, ALBA 2006-1 PLC, ALBA 2006-2 PLC, and ALBA 2007-1 PLC. Specifically, we have: -- Affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on all classes of notes in ALBA 2005-1; -- Affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on ALBA 2006-1's class A3a, A3b, and E notes and lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class B, C, and D notes; -- Raised and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on ALBA 2006-2's class A3a and A3b notes and lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class B, C, D, and E notes, and affirmed our rating on the F notes; and -- Raised and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on ALBA 2007-1's class A2 and A3 notes and affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class B, C, D, and E notes (see list below). On Dec. 12, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on various classes of notes in all four issuances. These rating actions followed the implementation of our 2011 U.K. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) criteria. Today's rating actions follow our credit and cash flow analysis of the most recent transaction information that we have received for the March 2012 interest payment date. Our analysis reflects our 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria and our 2012 counterparty criteria (see "Related Criteria And Research"). Our updated credit adjustments have given rise to a higher weighted-average foreclosure frequency and higher weighted-average loss severity at each rating level--the combined impact is an overall increase in the required credit enhancement for all classes of notes. In all transactions, the documented required short-term rating for a bank account provider is 'A-1+'. We understand that, following the downgrade of the bank account provider Barclays Bank PLC to 'A-1', the relevant transaction parties are amending documentation to be in line with our 2012 counterparty criteria for ALBA 2005-1, 2006-1, and 2007-1. Failure to remedy the downgrade of Barclays Bank could result in future rating actions. For ALBA 2005-1, the increase in credit enhancement due to the notes deleveraging is sufficient to maintain the current ratings. As such, we have affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on all classes of notes. In ALBA 2006-1, we have affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the senior notes and class E notes. We have lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class B, C, and D notes following the application of our 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria as the level of available credit enhancement to these notes is not sufficient to maintain the current ratings, in our view. In ALBA 2006-2, we have raised and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class A3a and A3b notes. We have been notified that the liquidity facility has now drawn down. Under our 2012 counterparty criteria, the ratings on these notes were capped at the issuer credit rating (ICR) on the liquidity facility provider (Danske Bank A/S; A-/Stable/A-2) and on the guaranteed investment contract (GIC) provider, Barclays Bank (A+/Stable/A-1). However, following the draw down of the liquidity facility, the ratings on these notes are no longer capped to the ICR on the liquidity facility provider, but are capped at the rating on the GIC provider (Barclays Bank). As such, we have raised to 'A+ (sf)' from 'A (sf)' and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on these classes of notes. We have lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class B, C, D, and E notes following the application of our 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria as the level of available credit enhancement to these notes is not sufficient to maintain the current ratings. Additionally, we have affirmed our 'B- (sf)' rating on the class F notes. In ALBA 2007-1, we have raised to 'AAA (sf)' from 'AA- (sf)' and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class A2 and A3 notes as the issuer is amending the transaction documentation to be in line with our 2012 counterparty criteria. At the same time, we have affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on all other classes of notes in this transaction. CREDIT STABILITY We also consider credit stability in our analysis,to determine whether or not an issuer, or security, has a high likelihood of experiencing adverse changes in the credit quality of its pool when we apply moderate stresses (see "Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria," published on May 3, 2010). However, the scenarios that we considered under moderate stress conditions did not result in the ratings deteriorating below the maximum projected deterioration that we would associate with each relevant rating level, as outlined in our credit stability criteria. ALBA 2005-1, ALBA 2006-1, ALBA 2006-2, and ALBA 2007-1 are U.K. nonconforming RMBS transactions. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this credit rating report are available at . RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012 -- U.K. Nonconforming RMBS Index Report Q1 2012: Low Interest Rates Keep Defaults At Bay As The Economy Contracts, May 9, 2012 -- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012 -- Ratings On 764 Tranches In 119 U.K. RMBS Transactions Placed On CreditWatch Negative After U.K. RMBS Criteria Update, Dec. 12, 2011 -- U.K. RMBS Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2011 -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011 -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010 RATINGS LIST Class Rating To From ALBA 2005-1 PLC GBP301 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes RATINGS AFFIRMED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE A3 AAA (sf) AAA (sf)/Watch Neg B A+ (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Neg C BBB- (sf) BBB- (sf)/Watch Neg D BB (sf) BB (sf)/Watch Neg E B (sf) B (sf)/Watch Neg ALBA 2006-1 PLC GBP556.25 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes Due 2037 RATINGS AFFIRMED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE A3a AAA (sf) AAA (sf)/Watch Neg A3b AAA (sf) AAA (sf)/Watch Neg E B (sf) B (sf)/Watch Neg RATINGS LOWERED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE B A+ (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg C BBB+ (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg D BB (sf) A- (sf)/Watch Neg ALBA 2006-2 PLC EUR110 Million And GBP466.641 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes RATINGS RAISED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE A3a A+ (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg A3b A+ (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg RATINGS LOWERED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE B A- (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg C BBB- (sf) A- (sf)/Watch Neg D BB (sf) BBB- (sf)/Watch Neg E B (sf) BB- (sf)/Watch Neg RATING AFFIRMED F B- (sf) ALBA 2007-1 PLC GBP841 Million And EUR190 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes RATINGS RAISED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE A2 AAA (sf) AA- (sf)/Watch Neg A3 AAA (sf) AA- (sf)/Watch Neg RATINGS AFFIRMED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE B A- (sf) A- (sf)/Watch Neg C BBB (sf) BBB(sf)/Watch Neg D BB- (sf) BB- (sf)/Watch Neg E B (sf) B (sf)/Watch Neg