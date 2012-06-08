版本:
TEXT-S&P takes rating actions in ALBA 2005-1, 2006-1, 2006-2, 2007-1

OVERVIEW	
     -- On Dec. 12, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on 	
various classes of notes in ALBA 2005-1, 2006-1, 2006-2, and 2007-1 following 	
the implementation of our 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria.	
     -- Since then, we have performed a credit and cash flow analysis of the 	
most recent transaction information that we have received.	
     -- We have subsequently taken various rating actions in all four 	
transactions. 	
     -- ALBA 2005-1, ALBA 2006-1, ALBA 2006-2, and ALBA 2007-1 are U.K. 	
nonconforming RMBS transactions.	
  	
LONDON (Standard & Poor's) June 8, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 	
today took various credit rating actions on the notes issued in ALBA 2005-1 	
PLC, ALBA 2006-1 PLC, ALBA 2006-2 PLC, and ALBA 2007-1 PLC. 	
	
Specifically, we have:	
     -- Affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on all 	
classes of notes in ALBA 2005-1;	
     -- Affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on ALBA 	
2006-1's class A3a, A3b, and E notes and lowered and removed from CreditWatch 	
negative our ratings on the class B, C, and D notes; 	
     -- Raised and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on ALBA 	
2006-2's class A3a and A3b notes and lowered and removed from CreditWatch 	
negative our ratings on the class B, C, D, and E notes, and affirmed our 	
rating on the F notes; and	
     -- Raised and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on ALBA 	
2007-1's class A2 and A3 notes and affirmed and removed from CreditWatch 	
negative our ratings on the class B, C, D, and E notes (see list below).	
  	
On Dec. 12, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on various 	
classes of notes in all four issuances. These rating actions followed the 	
implementation of our 2011 U.K. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) 	
criteria. Today's rating actions follow our credit and cash flow analysis of 	
the most recent transaction information that we have received for the March 	
2012 interest payment date. Our analysis reflects our 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria 	
and our 2012 counterparty criteria (see "Related Criteria And Research").	
	
Our updated credit adjustments have given rise to a higher weighted-average 	
foreclosure frequency and higher weighted-average loss severity at each rating 	
level--the combined impact is an overall increase in the required credit 	
enhancement for all classes of notes. 	
	
In all transactions, the documented required short-term rating for a bank 	
account provider is 'A-1+'. We understand that, following the downgrade of the 	
bank account provider Barclays Bank PLC to 'A-1', the relevant transaction 	
parties are amending documentation to be in line with our 2012 counterparty 	
criteria for ALBA 2005-1, 2006-1, and 2007-1. Failure to remedy the downgrade 	
of Barclays Bank could result in future rating actions.	
	
For ALBA 2005-1, the increase in credit enhancement due to the notes 	
deleveraging is sufficient to maintain the current ratings. As such, we have 	
affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on all classes of 	
notes.	
	
In ALBA 2006-1, we have affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our 	
ratings on the senior notes and class E notes. We have lowered and removed 	
from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class B, C, and D notes following 	
the application of our 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria as the level of available 	
credit enhancement to these notes is not sufficient to maintain the current 	
ratings, in our view.	
	
In ALBA 2006-2, we have raised and removed from CreditWatch negative our 	
ratings on the class A3a and A3b notes. We have been notified that the 	
liquidity facility has now drawn down. Under our 2012 counterparty criteria, 	
the ratings on these notes were capped at the issuer credit rating (ICR) on 	
the liquidity facility provider (Danske Bank A/S; A-/Stable/A-2) and on the 	
guaranteed investment contract (GIC) provider, Barclays Bank (A+/Stable/A-1). 	
However, following the draw down of the liquidity facility, the ratings on 	
these notes are no longer capped to the ICR on the liquidity facility 	
provider, but are capped at the rating on the GIC provider (Barclays Bank). As 	
such, we have raised to 'A+ (sf)' from 'A (sf)' and removed from CreditWatch 	
negative our ratings on these classes of notes. We have lowered and removed 	
from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class B, C, D, and E notes 	
following the application of our 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria as the level of 	
available credit enhancement to these notes is not sufficient to maintain the 	
current ratings. Additionally, we have affirmed our 'B- (sf)' rating on the 	
class F notes.	
	
In ALBA 2007-1, we have raised to 'AAA (sf)' from 'AA- (sf)' and removed from 	
CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class A2 and A3 notes as the issuer is 	
amending the transaction documentation to be in line with our 2012 	
counterparty criteria. At the same time, we have affirmed and removed from 	
CreditWatch negative our ratings on all other classes of notes in this 	
transaction. 	
	
CREDIT STABILITY	
	
We also consider credit stability in our analysis,to determine whether or not 	
an issuer, or security, has a high likelihood of experiencing adverse changes 	
in the credit quality of its pool when we apply moderate stresses (see 	
"Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria," published on May 3, 2010). However, 	
the scenarios that we considered under moderate stress conditions did not 	
result in the ratings deteriorating below the maximum projected deterioration 	
that we would associate with each relevant rating level, as outlined in our 	
credit stability criteria.	
	
ALBA 2005-1, ALBA 2006-1, ALBA 2006-2, and ALBA 2007-1 are U.K. nonconforming 	
RMBS transactions.	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this 	
credit rating report are available at .	
	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
	
     -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012	
     -- U.K. Nonconforming RMBS Index Report Q1 2012: Low Interest Rates Keep 	
Defaults At Bay As The Economy Contracts, May 9, 2012	
     -- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012	
     -- Ratings On 764 Tranches In 119 U.K. RMBS Transactions Placed On 	
CreditWatch Negative After U.K. RMBS Criteria Update, Dec. 12, 2011	
     -- U.K. RMBS Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2011	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011	
     -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010	
	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Class                      Rating	
                  To                 From	
	
ALBA 2005-1 PLC	
GBP301 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes	
	
RATINGS AFFIRMED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE	
	
A3             AAA (sf)           AAA (sf)/Watch Neg	
B              A+ (sf)            A+ (sf)/Watch Neg	
C              BBB- (sf)          BBB- (sf)/Watch Neg	
D              BB (sf)            BB (sf)/Watch Neg	
E              B (sf)             B (sf)/Watch Neg	
	
ALBA 2006-1 PLC	
GBP556.25 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes Due 2037	
	
RATINGS AFFIRMED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE	
	
A3a            AAA (sf)           AAA (sf)/Watch Neg	
A3b            AAA (sf)           AAA (sf)/Watch Neg	
E              B (sf)             B (sf)/Watch Neg	
	
RATINGS LOWERED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE	
	
B              A+ (sf)            AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg	
C              BBB+ (sf)          A (sf)/Watch Neg	
D              BB (sf)            A- (sf)/Watch Neg	
	
ALBA 2006-2 PLC	
EUR110 Million And GBP466.641 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes	
	
RATINGS RAISED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE	
	
A3a            A+ (sf)            A (sf)/Watch Neg	
A3b            A+ (sf)            A (sf)/Watch Neg	
	
RATINGS LOWERED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE	
	
B              A- (sf)            A (sf)/Watch Neg	
C              BBB- (sf)          A- (sf)/Watch Neg	
D              BB (sf)            BBB- (sf)/Watch Neg	
E              B (sf)             BB- (sf)/Watch Neg	
	
RATING AFFIRMED	
	
F              B- (sf)	
	
ALBA 2007-1 PLC	
GBP841 Million And EUR190 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes	
	
RATINGS RAISED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE	
	
A2            AAA (sf)            AA- (sf)/Watch Neg	
A3            AAA (sf)            AA- (sf)/Watch Neg	
	
RATINGS AFFIRMED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE	
	
B              A- (sf)            A- (sf)/Watch Neg	
C              BBB (sf)           BBB(sf)/Watch Neg	
D              BB- (sf)           BB- (sf)/Watch Neg	
E              B (sf)             B (sf)/Watch Neg

