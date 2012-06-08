TEXT-S&P: Realogy rating, outlook unaffected by IPO filing

June 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'CCC' rating and developing outlook on Parsippany, N.J.-based real estate and relocation services company Realogy Corp. are not currently affected by the company's IPO filing today. Realogy's S-1 filing contemplates a potential $1 billion initial public offering of its common stock, the proceeds of which would be used to reduce the company's large debt balances. Concurrent with a potential IPO, we believe that about $2 billion in convertible notes in Realogy's capital structure would convert to equity. Conversion and use of potential future IPO proceeds for debt repayment could result in a financial profile supportive of a corporate credit rating for Realogy in the 'B' rating category, if an IPO should occur. (For our latest complete corporate credit rating rationale, see Standard & Poor's research report on Realogy published Jan. 25, 2012.) Even though our economists believe the U.S. residential housing market may be experiencing an early soft recovery in terms of existing home sales, home prices may remain low for years because of the large shadow inventory of unsold homes. We believe it is too early to call a sustainable recovery in housing. However, in the event that we become confident a U.S. residential housing recovery is sustainable and a Realogy IPO is imminent, we would likely place our Realogy rating on CreditWatch with positive implications and communicate to the marketplace our expectation for the rating pro forma for an IPO.