TEXT-S&P rating action in Marble Arch Residential Securitisation 2, 3

OVERVIEW -- On Dec. 12, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on all classes of notes in Marble Arch Residential Securitisation No. 2 and No. 3, following the implementation of our 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria. -- Since then, we have performed a credit and cash flow analysis of the most recent transaction information that we have received. -- We have subsequently taken various rating actions in both transactions. -- Marble Arch Residential Securitisation No. 2 and No. 3 are U.K. RMBS transactions backed by nonconforming mortgages originated by Matlock Bank. LONDON (Standard & Poor's) June 8, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative its credit ratings on Marble Arch Residential Securitisation No. 2 Ltd. (MARS 2) and Marble Arch Residential Securitisation No. 3 Ltd.'s (MARS 3) class A1 and M notes. At the same time, we raised and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on Marble Arch Residential Securitisation No. 2's class B notes and lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on Marble Arch Residential Securitisation No. 3's class B1 notes (see list below). On Dec. 12, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on all classes of notes in both transactions. These rating actions followed the implementation of our 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria. Today's rating actions follow our credit and cash flow analysis of the most recent transaction information that we have received for the March 2012 interest payment date. Our analysis reflects our 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria, and other criteria for transactions of this type (see "Related Criteria And Research"). Both transactions have very low pool factors of just 6.43% in MARS 2 and 15.37% in MARS 3. This has increased the credit enhancement available to all classes of notes with the lowest rated notes now reporting credit enhancement levels of 46.56% and 13.02%. However for MARS 2, with 168 loans left in the portfolio, this introduces an additional element of tail-end risk. Due to the high level of arrears within the portfolio, we have assumed that all 120+ day delinquencies (currently 18.57%), have defaulted and using our calculated weighted-average loss severity (WALS), have deducted the loss from the reserve fund. We have then run our cash flow analysis starting from this reduced reserve fund level. When applying this additional sensitivity, the current ratings on the class A and M notes are maintained, and the class B notes are able to attain a higher rating. Consequently, we have raised to 'A+ (sf)' from 'BBB+ (sf)' and removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on the class B notes. At the same time, we affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class A1a, A1b, and class M notes. The reserve fund in MARS 2 is currently funded at GBP9.04 million, which is 98.1% of the required amount. There have been various reserve draws over the past few years, however, these have been relatively small and are more indicative of tail-end risk in this transaction. On the March 2012 interest payment date the reserve fund received a credit of GBP3,671. In MARS 3, the quality of the underlying collateral has decreased leading to an increase in our weighted-average foreclosure frequency assumptions. Increased arrears in the portfolio together with increases in the weighted-average original loan-to-value values of the loans left in the pool have driven this increase. The WALS has also increased due to more stringent market value decline assumptions, which has increased the credit enhancement required to maintain the current ratings. When running our cash flow scenarios, we observed a weakening in the rating attainable by the class B1 notes, which is most susceptible to scenarios where defaults are pushed out to 37 months as per our U.K. RMBS criteria. Consequently, we have lowered to 'BBB (sf)' and removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on the class B1 notes. We have affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on all other classes of notes in MARS 3 due to the increased credit enhancement available to these notes. MARS 2 and MARS 3 are RMBS transactions, backed by nonconforming U.K. residential mortgages originated by Matlock Bank. CREDIT STABILITY We also consider credit stability in our analysis, to determine whether or not an issuer, or security, has a high likelihood of experiencing adverse changes in the credit quality of its pool when we apply moderate stresses (see "Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria," published on May 3, 2010). However, the scenarios that we considered under moderate stress conditions did not result in the ratings deteriorating below the maximum projected deterioration that we would associate with each relevant rating level, as outlined in our credit stability criteria. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this credit rating report are available at . RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012 -- U.K. Nonconforming RMBS Index Report Q1 2012: Low Interest Rates Keep Defaults At Bay As The Economy Contracts, May 9, 2012 -- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012 -- Ratings On 764 Tranches In 119 U.K. RMBS Transactions Placed On CreditWatch Negative After U.K. RMBS Criteria Update, Dec. 12, 2011 -- U.K. RMBS Methodology and Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2011 -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011 -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010 RATINGS LIST Class Rating To From Marble Arch Residential Securitisation No. 2 Ltd. EUR292 Million, GBP105 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes RATINGS AFFIRMED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE A1a A+ (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Neg A1b A+ (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Neg M A+ (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Neg RATING RAISED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE B A+ (sf) BBB+ (sf)/Watch Neg Marble Arch Residential Securitisation No. 3 Ltd. EUR221 Million, GBP172.6 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes RATINGS AFFIRMED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE A1a A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg A1b A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg M1 A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg M2 A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg RATING LOWERED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE B BBB (sf) A- (sf)/Watch Neg Surveillance Credit Analyst: Rehanna Sameja, London (44) 20-7176-3647; rehanna_sameja@standardandpoors.com Additional Contact: Structured Finance Europe; StructuredFinanceEurope@standardandpoors.com 