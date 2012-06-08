版本:
TEXT-S&P revises American Pacific Corp outlook to positive

Overview	
     -- Las Vegas-based American Pacific Corp. announced it has reached
an agreement to divest its Aerospace Equipment segment for gross proceeds of 	
approximately $46 million.	
     -- We are revising our outlook on American Pacific to positive from 	
stable.  	
     -- At the same time, we are affirming our ratings, including the 'B' 	
corporate credit rating, on the company.	
     -- The positive outlook reflects our opinion that improving operating 	
performance over the next year and the likely use of a majority of the 	
divestiture proceeds for debt reduction could support credit metrics in line 	
with slightly higher ratings. 	
Rating Action	
On June 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 	
American Pacific Corp. to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed 	
all our ratings, including the 'B' corporate credit rating, on the company.	
	
Rationale	
The outlook revision follows the company's recent announcement that it has 	
reached an agreement to sell its Aerospace Equipment segment to Moog Inc. 	
(BB/Stable/--) for gross proceeds of $46 million. We view the transaction as 	
neutral to the business risk profile because this segment offered lower 	
growth, generated somewhat lower EBITDA margins than that of the overall 	
company, and served the same end markets as the specialty chemicals segment. 	
However, we expect the company to use the majority of the proceeds to reduce 	
debt given its focus on strengthening its balance sheet, thus enhancing the 	
financial risk profile. The outlook revision also reflects our expectation 	
that American Pacific will sustain the recent improvement in its operating 	
performance and credit metrics. Total debt (adjusted for capitalized operating 	
leases, environmental liabilities, and unfunded pension and other 	
postretirement obligations) to EBITDA improved significantly to 3.3x as of 	
March 31, 2012, from a trough of 10.6x for the same period the prior year. 	
Based on our scenario forecasts, the company will likely maintain leverage 	
between 3x and 4x over the next year, given our expectations for moderate debt 	
reduction, which the loss of about $5 million in EBITDA from the divested 	
segment partially offsets.	
	
The ratings on American Pacific reflect the company's business position as a 	
niche provider of ammonium perchlorate (AP) and active pharmaceutical 	
ingredients. The ratings also reflect a narrow customer and product base, 	
demand that is somewhat dependent on governmental appropriations in the AP 	
business, and the continued success of a few key drugs in the active 	
pharmaceutical ingredients business. Partially offsetting these risks are the 	
company's positions as a sole- and dual-source supplier in markets that 	
represent a significant portion of its revenues. We characterize the company's 	
business profile as "weak" and financial profile as "aggressive".	
	
American Pacific generated approximately $239 million in revenues for the 12 	
months ended March 31, 2012. The company's fine chemicals business consists of 	
the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients for pharmaceutical 	
customers. High switching costs--once a drug receives Food and Drug 	
Administration (FDA) approval--and limited pricing pressure from the customer 	
base mitigate the high customer concentration risk for this business. (The 	
company derives about 86% of this segment's sales from four customers.) 	
However, it's still exposed to risks associated with FDA approvals of new 	
products, newer drugs that compete with current drug offerings, and, to a 	
lesser extent, generic drug competition as patents expire. The loss of a key 	
customer as a result of one or more of these factors could significantly 	
affect profitability and cash flows. 	
	
The company, through its more-profitable specialty chemicals segment, is the 	
sole U.S. domestic supplier of AP, a chemical used as an oxidizing agent in 	
composite solid fuels for rockets and booster motors. A relatively small 	
number of U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and NASA contractors generate 	
demand in this market. Risks inherent in government contracts and dependence 	
on Congressional appropriations, particularly in an election year, make the 	
outlook for long-term demand uncertain. Moreover, the company's single 	
operating facility for AP is subject to hazards associated with chemical 	
manufacturing and other potential disruptions that could limit production. The 	
dual lines of production that the company has in place at this facility 	
mitigate only some of this risk. Although AP customer volume requirements vary 	
substantially from quarter to quarter, the company conducts a meaningful 	
portion of its business through contracts that provide some protection against 	
volume and margin deterioration. 	
	
The continued uncertainty in demand for AP over the next few years reflects 	
the potential that programs related to NASA and ongoing requirements from the 	
DoD could affect the level and timing of profits. In fiscal 2011, the company 	
generated the bulk of earnings in the fourth quarter, primarily as a result of 	
the timing of orders for AP. However, we expect increased sales and 	
profitability from a mix of new and existing products in its fine chemicals 	
segment to somewhat offset the potential for irregular profitability within 	
its specialty chemicals segment. Earlier this year, the Drug Enforcement 	
Agency (DEA) approved American Pacific as a bulk manufacturer of schedule II 	
controlled substances, and the company signed a long-term contract with a 	
large pharmaceutical customer. We believe the company's penetration into this 	
area represents a modest revenue growth opportunity.	
	
American Pacific's financial risk profile is aggressive. The key ratio of 	
funds from operations (FFO) to total debt was 16% as of March 31, 2012, in 	
line with the 10% to 15% range that we consider appropriate for the rating. 	
The company's sizeable environmental liabilities relate to the perchlorate 	
contamination in groundwater near its former Henderson, Nev., site, with about 	
$23 million reserved for future remediation efforts as of March 31, 2012. 	
Although we expect this liability to be manageable given its current liquidity 	
position, remediation may be more challenging or expensive than we expect.	
	
Liquidity	
We expect liquidity to remain "adequate" with cash sources that will more than 	
cover needs over the next 18 to 24 months. As of March 31, 2012, American 	
Pacific had about $21 million in cash and no borrowings under $20 million 	
asset-based lending (ABL) facility. Based on our scenario forecast, we do not 	
expect the company will need to use this facility in fiscal-year 2012. 	
Instead, we expect it to fund its near-term liquidity needs through its cash 	
flows and existing cash balances.	
	
Based on our scenario forecast, we expect free cash flow to be neutral in the 	
fiscal year ending September 2012, with about $13 million in capital 	
expenditures and about $12 million in remediation spending, mostly related to 	
its former Henderson site. Debt maturities are manageable, with no significant 	
scheduled maturities until November 2014 when the ABL facility would come due 	
if the senior notes are not refinanced.	
	
There are no maintenance financial covenants in the credit agreement. However, 	
the ABL facility has springing financial covenants that apply when the company 	
uses the facility and if availability falls below $5 million. The springing 	
financial covenants include a 1.1x fixed-charge covenant and an annual capital 	
expenditure limit of $21.5 million. Based on our scenario forecasts, we do not 	
expect the company will use its ABL facility and, therefore, it should not be 	
subject to the springing covenants in the next few quarters.	
	
Relevant aspects of our assessment of the company's liquidity profile include:	
	
     -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity to exceed its uses by 	
1.2x or more over the next 12 to 24 months;	
     -- Net sources would be positive even with a 15% drop in EBITDA; and	
     -- American Pacific would likely be able to absorb low-probability shocks 	
based on available liquidity.	
	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on American 	
Pacific, published Feb. 24, 2012, on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The positive outlook reflects our expectation that the company will use the 	
divestiture proceeds to moderately reduce debt, thus improving its financial 	
risk profile. The outlook also reflects our belief that the company's improved 	
operating performance is sustainable over at least the next year, given its 	
new product development and increased backlog in the fine chemicals segment. 	
	
We could raise the ratings by one notch if the company moderately reduces debt 	
as we expect, and it is able to increase EBITDA margins by 100 basis points or 	
more above our expectations. In this scenario, we would expect FFO to total 	
adjusted debt to approach 20% and that free cash flow would be modestly 	
positive. We would also need to be more comfortable with the stability and 	
visibility of American Pacific's future revenue streams.	
	
However, there could be some volatility in quarterly results because of the 	
uncertainty regarding the timing of profits, particularly in the specialty 	
chemicals segment. We could consider a downgrade if the company cannot sustain 	
recent improvements in operating profitability because of unexpected business 	
challenges, such as the loss of a key customer. Based on our scenario 	
forecasts, we could lower the rating if organic revenues decline by 15% or 	
more from our expectations, coupled with a 300-basis point decline in EBITDA 	
margins. In this scenario, we would expect FFO to total adjusted debt to 	
decrease below 10%. We would also consider a downgrade if the remediation of 	
its environmental liabilities proves to be more challenging than we expect, 	
with the potential for larger cash outlays.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009 	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Commodity And 	
Specialty Chemical Industry, Nov. 20, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
American Pacific Corp.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Positive/--      B/Stable/--	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
American Pacific Corp.	
 Senior Unsecured                       B                  	
  Recovery Rating                       4                  	
 	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

