公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 9日 星期六 03:15 BJT

TANGERFACTORYOUTLETCENTERS/BRIEF (URGENT)

June 8 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc : * Moodys revises tangers rating outlook to positive; senior unsecured at baa2 * Rpt-moodys revises tangers rating outlook to positive; senior unsecured at

baa2

