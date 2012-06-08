TEXT-S&P revises Cambium Learning outlook to negative

Overview -- U.S. education solutions company Cambium Learning Group Inc.'s operating performance was below our expectations, with a sharp drop in EBITDA. -- We are revising our 'B-' rating outlook on the company to negative from stable. -- We are also revising our recovery rating on the company's senior secured notes to '5' from '4', and lowering the issue-level rating to 'CCC+' from 'B-'. -- The negative outlook reflects considerable uncertainty about whether Cambium can stabilize its operating performance. Rating Action On June 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B-' corporate credit rating on Cambium Learning Group Inc., but revised the outlook to negative from stable. The outlook change reflects weak first-quarter operating performance, rising debt leverage, and considerable doubt as to whether Cambium can stabilize its operating performance. We see a risk that strained government budgets will continue to negatively affect Cambium's profitability and debt leverage. Federal funding for the intervention and special education market niche related to the economic stimulus program ended in September 2011. At the same time, we revised our recovery rating on the company's senior secured notes to '5', indicating our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery in the event of a payment default, from '4' (30%-50% recovery expectation). As a result, we lowered our issue-level rating on this debt to 'CCC+' (one notch lower than the 'B-' corporate credit rating) from 'B-', in accordance with our notching criteria for a recovery rating of '5'. The revision of the recovery rating reflects our expectation of a steeper deterioration in operating performance in a hypothetical default scenario as a result of Cambium's difficulties in effectively competing with larger, better capitalized companies with more significant digital learning capabilities. Rationale Our corporate credit rating on Cambium reflects our expectation that leverage will remain relatively high, based on high product development costs and the weak outlook for education spending. We consider the company's business risk profile "vulnerable," according to our criteria, because of the cyclicality of government funding for educational services and the effect of that cyclicality on Cambium's operating performance. Relatively high debt to EBITDA and weak discretionary cash flow, reflecting ongoing high product development spending, support our view that Cambium's financial risk profile is "highly leveraged." Revenue growth may underperform other players in the supplemental publishing market. Cambium is a small, niche provider of supplemental educational products for the growing market serving underperforming and special education students. It has higher leverage and a smaller presence in faster-growing technology-delivered content, potentially putting it at a competitive disadvantage with respect to content investment. Roughly 18% of sales is from two states--California and Florida--which face budgetary pressure and could materially reduce their purchases. The intervention market draws heavily on federal funding, accounting for roughly one-half of revenues, compared with only about 10% for traditional kindergarten-through-12th-grade publishers. Under our base-case scenario, we expect revenues to decline at a high-single-digit percentage rate in 2012 and mid- to high-single-digit percentage rate in 2013. We expect EBITDA to fall at a high-teens rate in 2012 and mid-teens percentage rate in 2013. Over the intermediate term, Cambium may face increased competition from traditional textbook publishers, which may increase their offerings of intervention products as part of their core programs. We expect the EBITDA margin will decline to under 19% in 2012, from roughly 20% in 2011. Revenues declined 9% in the seasonally weak first quarter ended March 31, 2012. Cambium suffered a $7.3 million EBITDA loss compared with positive EBITDA of $2.7 million for the same period last year, because of unabsorbed overhead and restructuring charges. Debt to EBITDA, after amortization of prepublication costs and adjusted for operating leases, increased to 6.8x over the 12 months ended March 31, 2012 from 4.5x over the prior 12 months, on weaker operating performance. Leverage is in excess of the more than 5x adjusted debt-to-EBITDA indicative threshold that we associate with a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. Adjusted EBITDA coverage of interest decreased to 1.6x over the 12 months ended March 31, 2012 from 2.6x over the prior 12 months. Our base-case scenario shows Cambium's debt leverage could increase to the high-7x area in 2012, and to over 8x in 2013. We expect interest coverage to decline to roughly 1.4x in 2012 and to 1.3x in 2013. Conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow improved to roughly 50% over the 12 months ended March 31, 2012 compared with roughly 25% in the prior 12 months as a result of the collection of significant prior year accounts receivable balances. We expect the conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow to decline to roughly 5% in 2012 because of weaker operating performance and a full year of interest on the 9.75% senior secured notes issued in February 2011. Liquidity Cambium has less than adequate sources of liquidity to cover its needs over the next 12-18 months, based on our conclusions that the company would have limited access to its undrawn revolving credit facility should operating performance continue to deteriorate. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- Cambium cannot absorb low-probability, high-impact adversities, in our view. -- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months to exceed uses by over 1.2x. -- Cambium's asset-backed revolver has a minimum fixed-charge coverage covenant of 1.1x, which would be triggered if the availability under the revolver availability falls below $8 million, which do not expect to occur in 2012 because of its cash balances. However, we estimate that the company would have a thin margin of covenant compliance, if sufficient borrowings were outstanding so that availability fell below $8 million. Cash balances increased to $41.8 million as of March 31, 2012, compared with $19.5 million the year before, because of the August 2011 sale of $20 million of common stock, the overfunding of the company's Feb. 2011 issuance of 9.75% senior secured notes, and discretionary cash flow. We expect that cash balances may only be a temporary source of excess liquidity, as the company may continue to pursue modest-sized acquisitions in an effort to restore growth. In May 2012, Cambium announced a $5 million share repurchase authorization over a one-year period. Debt maturities are minimal until the asset-backed revolver matures in 2015 and the senior secured notes mature in 2017. Outlook Our negative rating outlook reflects Cambium's weak operating performance and rising debt leverage. We could lower our rating if the magnitude of potential acquisitions, share repurchases, and underperformance significantly reduce cash balances and borrowing availability. An additional potential source of pressure on revenue and EBITDA could come from further reductions in government funding pressure operating performance. If these pressures cause negative discretionary cash flow, a spike in lease adjusted debt leverage above 8x, and year end cash balances of less than $50 million, it could prompt a rating downgrade. This scenario could occur if revenues and EBITDA drop 10% and 30% respectively from current levels. We regard a revision of the outlook to stable as a less likely scenario, involving consistent improvement in overall profitability, sustainable positive discretionary cash flow, and financial policies that support progress in reducing leverage and restoring a healthy margin of compliance with financial covenants. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Cambium Learning Group Inc. Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Corporate Credit Rating B-/Negative/-- B-/Stable/-- Downgraded To From Senior Secured Local Currency CCC+ B- Recovery Rating 5 4