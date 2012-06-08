版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 9日 星期六 05:02 BJT

TEXT-S&P affirms MBIA Mexico 'B' rating

Overview	
     -- We have affirmed the financial strength rating on MBIA Insurance Corp. 	
at 'B' and maintained a negative outlook.	
     -- We are affirming our ratings on MBIA Mexico S.A. de C.V. (MBIA 	
Insurance Corp. is the U.S.-based parent of MBIA Mexico).	
     -- The outlook on MBIA Mexico's ratings remains negative, in line with 	
the outlook on MBIA Insurance Corp.	
 	
Rating Action	
On June 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' global 	
scale counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on MBIA Mexico S.A. 	
de C.V. (MBIA Mexico). It also affirmed its national scale financial strength 	
rating at 'mxBB+'. The outlook on these ratings remains negative.	
 	
Rationale	
The ratings on the Mexican subsidiary are based on the support MBIA Insurance 	
provides. Support comes in the form of a reinsurance agreement calling for 	
MBIA Mexico to cede 100% of its net liability and other obligations to MBIA 	
Insurance, and a net worth maintenance agreement in which MBIA Insurance 	
agrees to maintain capital in its Mexican subsidiary that is at least equal to 	
the higher of the amount of capital Mexican regulations require or $10 million.	
	
The rating on MBIA Insurance reflects our view that the company has low 	
capital relative to risk in its insured portfolio; poor operating performance, 	
which we expect to continue; and a lack of any competitive advantages to 	
improve its financial position in the next 12 months. The rating also reflects 	
the company's run-off status, in our view, and our belief that the corporate 	
profile is unlikely to change in the next few years.	
 	
Outlook	
The negative outlook on MBIA Insurance reflects the possibility that adverse 	
loss development in the structured finance business could continue, 	
diminishing liquidity and weakening capital. Given the size of the insured 	
portfolio relative to MBIA Insurance's capital base, combined with limited 	
opportunity to improve its capital position, we expect capital to continue to 	
remain under stress. We expect MBIA Insurance's competitive position to remain 	
weak, given the losses from the insured portfolio, and its weak capital 	
position. 	
	
If MBIA Insurance's capital stabilizes as a result of diminished potential for 	
future adverse loss development, we would view this as positive to the rating. 	
However, if the company exhibits increased losses and diminished 	
liquidity--such that the time to a possible breach of minimum regulatory 	
capital levels shortens to less than two years or if surplus falls below $500 	
million--we could lower the ratings.	
	
The negative outlook on the global and national scale ratings on MBIA Mexico 	
reflects the fact that a further downgrade of MBIA Insurance would lead us to 	
lower the subsidiary's ratings.	
 	
Related Criteria And Research	
Bond Insurance Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Aug. 25, 2011	
 	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
MBIA Mexico S.A. de C.V.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Local Currency                        B/Negative/--      	
 Financial Strength Rating	
  Local Currency                        B/Negative/--      	
 National Scale Rating                  mxBB+/Negative/--	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐