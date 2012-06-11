TEXT-S&P assigns Elli Investments 'B-' prelim rating

June 11 - Overview -- Elli Investments Ltd., the parent company of U.K.-based health care group Four Seasons Healthcare (Jersey) Holdings Ltd. (FSHC), is to raise GBP525 million of notes to finance its recently proposed takeover by private equity company Terra Firma. -- We are assigning our Overview -- Elli Investments Ltd., the parent company of U.K.-based health care group Four Seasons Healthcare (Jersey) Holdings Ltd. (FSHC), is to raise GBP525 million of notes to finance its recently proposed takeover by private equity company Terra Firma. -- We are assigning our 'B-' preliminary long-term corporate credit rating to Elli Investments. -- We are also assigning our preliminary 'B+' issue rating to the proposed GBP350 million senior secured notes and our preliminary 'B-' issue rating to the proposed GBP175 million senior unsecured notes. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that FSHC's scale and operating model should enable it to sustain its operating performance and cash flow generation. Rating Action On June 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B-' preliminary long-term corporate credit rating to Elli Investments Ltd., the parent company of U.K.-based health care group Four Seasons Healthcare (Jersey) Holdings Ltd. (FSHC). The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned our 'BB-' preliminary issue rating to the GBP40 million super senior revolving credit facility (RCF) issued by Elli Finance (UK) PLC. The preliminary recovery rating on the RCF is '1+', indicating our expectation of full (100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. In addition, we assigned our 'B+' preliminary issue rating to the proposed GBP350 million senior secured notes to be issued by Elli Finance (UK). The preliminary recovery rating on the senior secured notes is '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Finally, we assigned our 'B-' preliminary issue rating to the proposed GBP175 million senior unsecured notes to be issued by Elli Investments. The preliminary recovery rating on the senior unsecured notes is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The final ratings will be subject to the successful closing of the proposed transaction and will depend on our receipt and satisfactory review of all final transaction documentation. Accordingly, the preliminary ratings should not be construed as evidence of the final ratings. If Standard & Poor's does not receive the final documentation within a reasonable time frame, or if the final documentation departs from the materials we have already reviewed, we reserve the right to withdraw or revise our ratings. Rationale The rating reflects our view of FSHC's relatively aggressive capital structure following the proposed leveraged buyout by private equity group Terra Firma. The buyout was announced in April 2012 and is due to be completed no later than September 2012. We assess FSHC's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" under our criteria. Based on the proposed capital structure after the buyout, we estimate that FSHC's Standard & Poor's-adjusted net debt-to-EBITDA ratio will be about 8.5x by Dec. 31, 2012. Our estimate includes financial debt of GBP525 million; GBP219 million in the form of a shareholder loan; and about GBP510 million of obligations under operating leases. Although we view the shareholder loan as debt-like, we recognize its cash-preserving function. Excluding this debt-like instrument, FSHC's financial risk profile would still remain in line with our "highly leveraged" classification, with debt to EBITDA of about 7x by Dec. 31, 2012. Due to FSHC's long debt maturity profile, any future improvement in leverage is likely to result from higher profitability rather than from any reduction in debt, thereby leading to a relatively high cost of funding. This could, in our view, potentially compromise FSHC's operating flexibility. We estimate that FSHC will achieve Standard & Poor's-adjusted EBITDA of at least GBP140 million in 2012 and 2013. This will cover by 1.8x annual cash interest payments of about GBP47 million and an operating lease interest adjustment of about GBP40 million, supported by positive free operating cash flow (FOCF). We consider FSHC's business risk profile to be "fair" under our criteria. We base our view on FSHC's exposure to changes in the U.K. health and social care fee reimbursement system, because payments from both the National Health Service and local authorities account for the majority of FSHC's revenues. In our opinion, the flow of funds to public services will remain restricted for the next 12-18 months as the government curbs its expenditure. This will put pressure on both the volumes and fees of FSHC and other health care and social care operators and will challenge their profitability, especially in an environment of rising cost inflation. These negative factors are partially offset by FSHC's position as the largest operator of care homes for the elderly in the U.K., with a focus on providing high dependency services, which command higher fees and should prove more resilient to volume pressure. In addition, the market for elderly care is fragmented and consequently benefitslarge operators with economies of scale. In addition, in the currently uncertain economic environment, we view the integration and required improvements in the profitability of assets that FSHC took over from care home provider Southern Cross Healthcare (Southern Cross) in November 2011 as posing operational and financial risks for FSHC. These risks are especially prevalent in the context of what we view as the company's highly leveraged cost structure. Liquidity On completion of the acquisition by Terra Firma no later than September 2012, FSHC intends to repay all its existing debt of about GBP847 million, including the principal, accrued interest, and other debt-like obligations such as swaps. It intends to repay these first with the surplus cash held on its balance sheet, and second with the proceeds of the proposed notes and equity. Following repayment, the existing facilities will be cancelled in their entirety and the security in relation to these facilities will be released shortly after. We consider FSHC's liquidity under the proposed capital structure to be "adequate." We base our liquidity assessment on the following factors: -- We estimate that FSHC's liquidity sources (including cash, funds from operations, and the available credit facility) over the next 12 months should comfortably exceed its uses by more than 1.2x. Even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%-20%, we believe that net sources would remain positive. -- We understand that after the transaction closes, the company will have long-term debt in the form of GBP350 million senior secured notes due 2019 and GBP175 million of senior unsecured notes due 2020. -- We anticipate that the company should be able to generate cash flow from operations of at least GBP50 million per year, covering estimated capital expenditure (capex) of about GBP30 million-GBP46 million per year. -- We understand that an additional source of liquidity under the proposed capital structure will be a super senior RCF of GBP40 million. We anticipate that the company will be able to comply with its financial covenant under this RCF. -- We estimate a 2012 year-end cash balance of about GBP15 million. -- We do not anticipate any cash dividends or returns to shareholders. Recovery analysis The preliminary issue rating on the GBP40 million super senior RCF is 'BB-', three notches above the corporate credit rating on FSHC. The preliminary recovery rating on the RCF is '1+', indicating our expectation of full (100%) recovery for super senior lenders in the event of a payment default. The preliminary issue rating on the proposed GBP350 million senior secured notes is 'B+', two notches above the long-term corporate credit rating on FSHC. The preliminary recovery rating on the notes is '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The preliminary issue rating on the proposed GBP175 million senior unsecured notes is 'B-', in line with the long-term corporate credit rating on FSHC. The preliminary recovery rating on the notes is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The issue and recovery ratings are preliminary and subject to the final documentation. Any changes to the key terms, debt amounts, or other aspects of the structure could lead to changes in the final ratings we assign. The issue and recovery ratings on the senior unsecured notes are constrained by their unsecured nature and their contractual and structural subordination to sizable debt facilities. Despite numerical coverage exceeding 50%, we have assigned our '4' recovery rating to the unsecured notes, principally to reflect the substantially unsecured and subordinated position of the notes in the capital structure (other than the subordinated security described below). The recovery rating reflects our view that there is a moderate risk of recovery proceeds being diluted as a result of the use of two 100%-owned Luxembourg companies outside the senior notes' restricted group to downstream the proceeds of the unsecured notes into the restricted group. (The restricted group comprises the subsidiaries of the issuer, Elli Investments.) The relevant intercompany proceeds loans and the bank accounts of Carmel Capital VIII--one of the Luxembourg companies--are pledged in favor of both the secured and unsecured noteholders (the latter on a second-ranking basis), as are the shares of Carmel Capital IX--the second Luxembourg company. However, shares in Carmel Capital VIII are not pledged to either the secured or unsecured noteholders. In our view, the ownership of the Luxembourg companies outside the restricted group and the existence of other (subordinated) shareholder liabilities at Carmel Capital VIII could create some additional complexities in any insolvency process, should enforcement at this level be required. We believe that recoveries for the senior unsecured noteholders depend principally on their subordinated guarantees and their rights under an intercreditor agreement that ranks the guarantees ahead of intercompany loan claims in the event of enforcement. According to the intercreditor agreement, the intercompany loan claims rank ahead of the shareholder loan claims. We see this as further protection for the senior unsecured noteholders, who benefit from a second-ranking pledge (behind the secured noteholders) over these intercompany loans. Our view is that these structural features could add a layer of complexity and risk to any enforcement process. This could result in some moderate dilution of recovery prospects for the unsecured noteholders. However, we still envisage sufficient residual asset value at the simulated point of default to cover more than 30% of the unsecured notes' principal and prepetition interest. To calculate recoveries, we simulate a default scenario that envisages a combination of the following: -- Falling occupancy rates, driven by deteriorating relationships with local authority commissioners, potentially as a result of falling quality standards and reputational damage. -- An inability to reduce costs, given the company's substantial fixed-cost base and extreme sensitivity to wage inflation. -- A failure to offset these costs through price increases, owing to continued cost pressure on local authorities and primary care trusts. -- Capex that remains above the industry average as the company tries to address falling occupancy rates, as well as new-build investments that fail to boost occupancy rates due to the reasons mentioned above. Under this scenario, we assume that a payment default would occur in 2014. We value the company using a discrete asset valuation. We base our valuation on the company's most recent balance sheet. We adjust the asset value in line with a third-party market valuation (dated April 2012) of the company's real estate portfolio. We then apply haircuts to the asset values to reach a gross enterprise value of about GBP580 million. At default, we project that the fully drawn GBP40 million RCF, GBP350 million of senior secured notes, and GBP175 million of unsecured notes will be outstanding. The estimated net stressed enterprise value of about GBP573 million is, in our view, sufficient to cover the super senior RCF fully--equating to a recovery rating of '1+'--and a very high (90%-100%) proportion of the senior secured notes--equating to a recovery rating of '1'. The residual value available for the unsecured noteholders is volatile and sensitive to assumptions about the enterprise value at default. Although the numerical coverage for the unsecured creditors exceeds 50%, we have assigned a '4' recovery rating to the unsecured notes to reflect their unsecured nature. The recovery rating also reflects the significant amount of prior-ranking secured debt in the payment waterfall, and the potentially higher number of claims outstanding at default than outstanding today, as permitted by the debt documentation. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that FSHC will sustain broadly positive underlying revenue growth over the next 12 months. The outlook also assumes that the company will maintain its operating performance, despite the potentially negative effect of the U.K. government's public spending cuts and the integration of the less profitable Southern Cross business. Moreover, to maintain the rating, we believe that the company should be able to generate at least neutral FOCF in 2012, becoming positive from 2013, while not expanding its borrowing base. We view adjusted EBITDA interest coverage of more than 1.5x and cash balances of at least GBP20 million as commensurate with the 'B-' rating. We could take a negative rating action if adjusted debt to EBITDA interest coverage drops to less than 1.5x, or if FSHC is unable to generate positive FOCF from 2013. Such deterioration could arise from either adverse trading conditions, higher capital investments than we estimate, or from further debt-financed acquisitions. We would likely take a positive rating action if the company successfully integrates Southern Cross into its group operations, delivers improvements in operating efficiencies and cash flow generation, and demonstrates an ability to maintain EBITDA cash interest coverage of more than 2x. 