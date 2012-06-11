版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 11日 星期一 22:26 BJT

PBG/BRIEF (URGENT)

June 11 PBG SA : * Moodys lowers pbgs pdr to d and cfr to ca, petition for insolvency filed

