TEXT-S&P rates Residential Capital DIP loan

June 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it assigned its 'BB' rating to U.S.-based Residential Capital LLC's (ResCap) $1.45 billion debtor-in-possession (DIP) credit facilities, comprising $1.25 billion of term loan facilities (a $1.05 billion first out loan and a $200 million second out loan) and a $200 million revolving credit facility. The long-term corporate credit rating on the company is 'D' (default). On May 14, 2012, ResCap filed a voluntary petition under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. The 'BB' rating on the loan primarily reflects Standard & Poor's view of the likelihood of ResCap repaying the DIP facilities in full through the sales of its origination and servicing business and specified financial assets (either pursuant to a plan of reorganization or Section 363 of the bankruptcy code) under Chapter 11. Our 'BB' rating incorporates two notches worth of enhancement based on our assessment of the recovery value of the assets securing the DIP facilities in the event that a Chapter 7-type liquidation becomes necessary. The DIP loan rating is a point-in-time rating, and accordingly, is effective only for the date of this report. Moreover, we base our point-in-time rating on various assumptions that we outline further in this report. We will withdraw the rating shortly after publication of this report and Standard & Poor's will not review, modify, or provide ongoing surveillance of the rating. The DIP facilities are guaranteed by ResCap's direct and indirect domestic subsidiaries. The facilities have a first-priority security interest in designated restricted cash accounts, mortgage servicer advances, and a portfolio of held-for-sale loans. They also have a second-priority lien on collateral pledged to secure other debt instruments, including mortgage servicing rights, a separate whole loan portfolio, and various other receivables. The DIP facilities constitute super-priority administrative expense claims. ResCap received authorization for up to $1.25 billion of DIP facility borrowings under an interim order from the bankruptcy court dated May 15, 2012. We understand that a hearing on the final order is scheduled for June 18, 2012. Our analysis and rating reflect our assumption that the full amount of the DIP facilities will be approved pursuant to a final order on substantially the same terms as the interim order. Availability under the revolver is governed by a borrowing base test and a collateral amount test. The borrowing base consists of 100% of restricted cash, 90% of book value of servicer advances, and up to 50% of the market value of whole loans and real estate, less certain reserves. Availability is a function of the borrowing base less amounts outstanding under the $1.05 billion first-out term loan and $200 million revolver. The collateral amount consists of 100% of restricted cash, 95% of mortgage advances, and 75% of the market value of whole loans and real estate, less certain reserves, with availability defined in reference to the collateral amount less outstandings under the revolver and both term loans. Financial covenants include minimum DIP liquidity of $50 million, and requirements to maintain unrestricted cash of at least $75 million at any time, or no less than $250 million for any four consecutive days. ResCap's planned Chapter 11 process is focused primarily on asset sales rather than on a more traditional reorganization and emergence from bankruptcy, although we note that this process is structured to preserve the going concern value of its core origination and servicing business. In our view, this approach reflects an effort to maximize the value of key assets and operations in a timely manner by selling them free and clear of potentially substantial claims and associated delays related to litigation over representations and warranties and the performance of mortgage-backed securities primarily issued from 2004-2008. In contrast to a nonfinancial corporation, ResCap's core assets (its mortgage origination and servicing platform and various other assets) are largely embodied in financial assets with more readily ascertainable market values. ResCap has entered into asset purchase agreements (APAs) with parent Ally Financial Inc. (B+/Positive/C) and with NationStar Mortgage LLC (NationStar; B+/Stable/--), a nonbank participant in the mortgage origination and servicing sector. The NationStar APA contemplates the sale of ResCap's mortgage origination and servicing business and related assets for about $2.4 billion (subject to adjustment on the basis of the purchase price formula). The Ally APA has expected proceeds of approximately $1.6 billion (subject to adjustment on the basis of the purchase price formula), and primarily encompasses ResCap's held-for-sale loan portfolio. A majority of the assets subject to the two APAs are pledged on a first- or second-lien basis as DIP loan collateral. The DIP credit agreement requires that DIP lenders be repaid from the proceeds of these asset sales, whether those sales occur under a Chapter 11 plan of reorganization or (failing that) under Section 363 of the bankruptcy code. The NationStar and ResCap APAs serve as "stalking-horse bids," suggesting the potential for these assets to be sold for more than what NationStar and Ally have agreed to pay under the APAs. We understand that the primary purpose of the DIP financing is to enable ResCap to maintain its origination and servicing business pending the contemplated asset sales. ResCap will likely propose a plan of reorganization that would resolve mortgage-related litigation claims against it and Ally. We note that using the bankruptcy process to resolve such liabilities is common for bankrupt entities, but extending this to related entities that are not debtors in the proceeding (in this case parent company Ally) is likely to be controversial, in our view. Although no plan has yet been filed, we understand that ResCap has received indications of support from certain of its debtholders and litigation claimants for the basic terms of a proposed plan. However, based on motions filed to date by various creditors and claimants, including a motion for the appointment of an examiner to investigate certain pre-petition and proposed post-petition transactions, Standard & Poor's expects that the extent of liability on the part of Ally for ResCap's obligations and the adequacy of its proposed consideration for the release of these obligations will be disputed over the course of the bankruptcy process. At the same time, our expectation is that process participants share an interest in maximizing the realization of value from ResCap's assets. Accordingly, Standard & Poor's expects that creditor motions might have some effect on the timing of the ResCap asset sales. We also note that DIP ratings do not constitute an opinion on whether DIP lenders can expect to be repaid in strict accordance with the deadlines and payment dates envisioned by the credit agreement. To arrive at an opinion on the likelihood that a DIP loan will be repaid in full through a plan of reorganization (or, as could occur in ResCap's case, Section 363 asset sales), we assess key aspects of a Chapter 11 debtor's credit risk profile, including industry risk, the company's business position, and the potential impact of the bankruptcy itself on the company's credit profile. Based on our view of the mortgage servicing sector, ResCap's operational capabilities and market position, as well as potential implications of the Chapter 11 process, our DIP rating incorporates a 'B+' assessment of the likelihood that DIP lenders will be repaid through the contemplated sales of the assets under a plan of reorganization or pursuant to Section 363. This evaluation considers the risk that potential delays in executing the asset sales in a timely manner would negatively affect the credit profile of the mortgage origination and servicing business, and that a certain degree of execution risk surrounds the plan of the reorganization/Section 363 sale process as contemplated. As part of our DIP loan rating analysis, we assessed the DIP lenders' prospects for full recovery through a liquidation of the collateral securing the DIP facilities in the event that becomes necessary. This analysis recognizes the potential for some stress on asset values due to changes in mortgage sector and general market conditions. We assume the DIP facilities would be fully drawn. Based on our analysis, we are of the view that the net realizable value of the collateral (net of our estimates for administrative and liquidation costs and potential priority claims against second-lien assets) substantially exceeds the amount of the DIP facilities. Given the level of overcollateralization that our analysis contemplates, we applied a two-notch enhancement (the maximum achievable under our DIP ratings framework) to our underlying risk assessment of 'B+', which results in an overall DIP facility rating of 'BB'. RATINGS LIST Residential Capital LLC Corporate credit rating D/--/-- Rating Assigned $1.05 billion senior secured Debtor-in-Possession term loan A-1 BB $200 million senior secured Debtor-in-Possession term loan A-2 BB $200 million revolving credit facility BB D-Default.