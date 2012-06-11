版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 12日 星期二 00:02 BJT

TEXT-S&P rates Newell Rubbermaid new notes 'BBB-'

June 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned a
'BBB-' issue rating to Atlanta-based Newell Rubbermaid Inc.'s $250
million senior unsecured notes due in 2015 and $250 million senior unsecured
notes due in 2022. The company intends to use proceeds to repay existing debt.
Newell Rubbermaid issued the notes under the Rule 415 shelf registration
statement it filed May 17, 2011.	
	
All of our existing ratings on the consumer products company, including the 	
'BBB-' corporate credit rating, remain unchanged. Our long-term rating outlook 	
is stable. We continue to forecast Newell Rubbermaid will have about $2 	
billion in reported debt outstanding by the end of 2012, pro forma for the 	
proposed issuance.	
	
The corporate credit rating on Newell Rubbermaid reflects our view that the 	
company's business risk profile continues to be "satisfactory" and its 	
financial risk profile remains "intermediate." Our business risk assessment 	
reflects our expectation that the company will maintain a diverse portfolio of 	
well-recognized branded products and will be successful with its efforts to 	
lower its cost base. The assessment also reflects the company's slow expansion 	
into emerging markets and its weakening bargaining power with a consolidating 	
retail customer base. Our financial risk assessment incorporates our forecast 	
for financial ratios to remain in line with our "intermediate" financial risk 	
assessment, including adjusted leverage remaining between 2.8x and 3x, funds 	
from operations (FFO) to debt approaching 30%, and adjusted debt to capital 	
improving to the low-50% area.	
	

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008	
	
RATINGS LIST	
Newell Rubbermaid Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating                 BBB-/Stable/A-3	
	
Ratings Assigned	
 Senior unsecured	
  $250 mil. notes due 2015               BBB-	
  $250 mil. notes due 2022               BBB-	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐