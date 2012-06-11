版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 12日 星期二 00:05 BJT

CBS/BRIEF (URGENT)

June 11 CBS Corp : * Moodys assigns baa2 ratings to cbss new senior unsecured notes * Rpt-moodys assigns baa2 ratings to cbss new senior unsecured notes

