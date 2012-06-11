TEXT-Fitch: no rating impact on 3 Deutsche synthetic deals from CSAs

June 11 - Fitch Ratings says that there is no impact on the ratings of three synthetic transactions that have Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch as credit default swap (CDS) provider from the addition of new credit support annexes (CSA). For the three transactions listed below, the credit support amount to be posted under the existing CSA is specific to each transaction and remains in place. DB has entered into an additional CSA for the three transactions so that the total credit support amount posted under both CSAs will equal the maximum credit support amount under Fitch's criteria (as specified in the appendix to the CSA) and any other rating agency's criteria (if applicable to that transaction) at the time the CDS provider falls below the trigger. The notes for the three affected transactions are rated as follows: Delta CDO Series plc 2005-1 USD39.0m class B (XS0218111739): 'Csf' USD31.0m class C (XS0218113198): 'Csf' USD13.5m class D (XS0218113602): 'Csf' Delta CDO Series plc 2005-2 USD60.0m class B-1 (US24741NAD57): 'Csf' USD28.0m class C-1 (US24741NAE31): 'Csf' USD4.5m class E-1 (US24741NAG88): 'Csf' Eirles Two Limited, Series 277 EUR20.0m series 277 (XS0266229565): 'AAsf' Outlook Negative Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.