版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 12日 星期二 00:30 BJT

TEXT-S&P rates Credit Suisse European Mortgage Capital 12-1 notes

June 11 - OVERVIEW	
     -- We have assigned ratings to Credit Suisse European Mortgage Capital's 	
series 2012-1 notes.	
     -- Credit Suisse European Mortgage Capital's series 2012-1 is a 	
resecuritization of a class of notes issued by European CMBS transaction 	
Windermere XIV.	
     -- This is the first transaction of its kind that we have rated since 	
2010.	
  	
LONDON (Standard & Poor's) June 11, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 	
today assigned its credit ratings to Credit Suisse European Mortgage Capital 	
Ltd.'s (CSEMCL) series 2012-1 class A1 and A2 notes (see list below).	
	
This transaction is a resecuritization of a class of notes issued by European 	
commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction Windermere XIV Ltd. 	
It is the first resecuritization that we have rated since 2010 of a European 	
CMBS bond.	
	
At closing, CSEMCL--a newly incorporated Irish issuer under a $5 billion 	
(equivalent) issuance program--purchased from Credit Suisse International 	
(CSI; A+/Negative/A-1), at a discount, EUR99.88 million of class A notes issued 	
by Windermere XIV CMBS, which we currently rate 'A (sf)'. The structure 	
provides for future purchases of Windermere XIV class A notes, which would be 	
funded by additional pro rata note issuances. The initial purchase was funded 	
by CSEMCL's issuance of class A1 notes (representing 79.1% of the purchased 	
amount) and class A2 notes (representing the remainder).	
	
CSEMCL's payments of principal and interest on the class A1 and A2 notes are 	
dependent on receipt of principal and interest from Windermere XIV's class A 	
notes. Principal receipts are paid sequentially--first to the class A1 notes 	
and then to the class A2 notes. As the class A1 notes have a senior claim to 	
principal receipts, we are able to rate these notes higher than our rating on 	
Windermere XIV's class A notes.	
	
Scheduled senior expenses in the transaction are payable by CSI. Failure to 	
meet senior expense payments would likely see a shortfall of interest due on 	
the class A2 notes. Therefore, our rating on the class A2 notes does not 	
exceed the lower of our rating on CSI and our rating on Windermere XIV's class 	
A notes, and would be unlikely to do so in future.	
	
Windermere XIV CMBS is a true sale CMBS transaction. The notes were initially 	
secured by eight loans originated in Finland, Italy, France, and Germany. 	
Although only one small loan has fully repaid, the total notes balance has 	
reduced to EUR739.1 million from EUR1,111.9 billion at closing in 2007, because 	
the pool of loans includes two sell-down transactions (see "New Issue: 	
Windermere XIV CMBS Ltd.," published on Nov. 30, 2007).	
	
POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES	
	
We have taken today's rating actions based on our criteria for rating European 	
commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS). However, these criteria are 	
under review (see "Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodology And 	
Assumptions For Rating European Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities," 	
published on Nov. 8, 2011).	
	
As highlighted in the Nov. 8 Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change, our 	
review may result in changes to the methodology and assumptions we use when 	
rating European CMBS, and consequently, it may affect both new and outstanding 	
ratings on European CMBS transactions.	
	
On June 4, we published a request for comment (RFC) outlining our proposed 	
criteria changes for CMBS Global Property Evaluation Methodology (see "Request 	
For Comment: CMBS Global Property Evaluation Methodology," published on June 	
4, 2012). The proposed criteria do not significantly change Standard & Poor's 	
longstanding approach to deriving property net cash flow (S&P NCF) and value 	
(S&P Value). We therefore anticipate very limited impact for European 	
outstanding ratings when the updated CMBS Global Property Evaluation 	
Methodology criteria are finalized.	
	
However, because of its global scope, the proposed CMBS Global Property 	
Evaluation Methodology does not include market-specific parameters for cash 	
flow adjustments to the various line items. An application of these criteria 	
to European transactions will therefore be published when we release our 	
updated rating criteria. 	
	
Until such time that we adopt new criteria for rating European CMBS, we will 	
continue to rate and monitor these transactions using our existing criteria 	
(see "Related Criteria And Research").	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities.	
	
There is no Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit 	
rating report because, in our view, there are no representations, warranties, 	
or enforcement mechanisms available to investors.	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
	
     -- Request For Comment: CMBS Global Property Evaluation Methodology, June 	
4, 2012	
     -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012	
     -- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012	
     -- Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodology And 	
Assumptions For Rating European Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities, Nov. 8, 	
2011	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011	
     -- Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology 	
And Assumptions, June 14, 2011	
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011	
     -- Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010	
     -- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 	
2008	
     -- New Issue: Windermere XIV CMBS Ltd., Nov. 30, 2007	
     -- Framework For Credit Analysis In European CMBS Transactions, May 21, 	
2007	
     -- Weighing Country Risk In Our Criteria For Asset-Backed Securities, 	
April 11, 2006	
     -- European CMBS Loan Level Guidelines, Sept. 1, 2004	
  	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Credit Suisse European Mortgage Capital Ltd. (Series 2012-1)	
EUR99.88 Million Floating-Rate Notes, Due 2025, With An Initial Principal Amount	
Of EUR162.5 Million	
	
Class          Rating             Amount	

Ratings Assigned	
	
A1             AA- (sf)            78.98	
A2             A (sf)              20.90

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐