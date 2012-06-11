版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 12日 星期二 01:11 BJT

BRIEF - Moody's rates Newell Rubbermaid proposed notes

June 11 Moody's rates Newell Rubbermaid proposed senior notes Baa3; outlook stable

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐