TEXT-Fitch cuts Santander Holdings USA IDR to 'BBB'

June 11 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Santander Holdings USA, Inc. (SHUSA) to 'BBB/F2' from 'A-/F1'. This action was taken as a result of the downgrade of the long-term IDR of the parent company, Banco Santander, announced today. IDRs of SHUSA are correlated to those of Banco Santander. The Rating Outlook for SHUSA is Negative, in line with the Outlook for Banco Santander. Please see ' Fitch Downgrades Santander & BBVA to 'BBB+'/Negative Outlook on Sovereign Action' for further details on the rating action of the parent. SHUSA's Viability Rating (VR) was affirmed at 'bbb'. A complete list of ratings is provided at the end of this release. SHUSA's VR reflects its sound overall financial condition including profitable operations, manageable level of problem loans and comfortable capital position. SHUSA's profitability has benefited from its consumer finance operations, while bank level profitability has been below average for the 'bbb' VR category. Loan portfolio problems have diminished, but remain moderately higher than the 'bbb' average. Capital ratios are generally in line with the peer average on a risk weighted basis. In the fourth quarter of 2011, the TCE ratio was boosted by the deconsolidation of SHUSA's consumer finance operations following a transaction with outside investors. SHUSA continues to have a relatively higher reliance on non-depository funding compared with many U.S. peers. Fitch has taken the following rating actions: Santander Holdings USA, Inc. --Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BBB' from 'A-'; --Short-term IDR downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'; --Support Rating downgraded to '2' from '1'; --Senior unsecured debt downgraded to 'BBB' from 'A-'; --Commercial paper downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'; --Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'. Sovereign Bank, N.A. --Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BBB' from 'A-'; --Short-term IDR downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'; --Support Rating downgraded to '2' from '1'; --Long-term deposit rating downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A'; --Short-term deposit rating downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'; --Subordinated debt downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB+'; --Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'. Sovereign Capital Trust I --Preferred stock downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB+'. Sovereign Capital Trust IV --Preferred stock downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB+'. Sovereign Capital Trust VI --Preferred stock downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB+'. Sovereign Real Estate Investment Trust Holdings --Preferred stock downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB+'. ML Capital Trust I --Preferred stock downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB+'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 16, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria