TEXT-S&P rates Symantec notes 'BBB'

June 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its
'BBB' rating to Mountainview, Calif.-based Symantec Corp.'s $1 billion
of senior unsecured, five- and 10-year notes. The company intends to use the
issue proceeds for general corporate purposes, which could include the repayment
of the $1 billion convertible senior notes due June 15, 2013.	
	
The 'BBB' corporate credit rating on Symantec is not affected by the new notes 	
issue. Our ratings on the company reflect its "satisfactory" business 	
position; a successful track record of integrating acquired operations; and 	
good growth opportunities across products, platforms, and geographies. 	
Defensible market positions and strong financial flexibility to support its 	
growth initiatives temper the company's fragmented and competitive markets and 	
moderately aggressive acquisition strategy. Standard & Poor's assesses 	
Symantec's financial risk profile as "intermediate."	
	
On June 4, 2012, Symantec was advised that the Commercial Litigation Branch of 	
the Department of Justice was investigating its compliance with certain 	
provisions of its 2007 GSA schedule contract. Symantec's total sales under the 	
GSA Schedule contract were approximately $210 million from the period 	
beginning January 2007 and ending December 2011.	
	
We will monitor developments regarding the investigation. We do not currently 	
have visibility about the timing of the resolution, whether the scope of the 	
inquiry will be expanded, nor the potential impact a negative outcome could 	
have on the company's financial results and its ability to compete on future 	
U.S. government contracts.	
	
However, we believe that Symantec's "strong" liquidity profile with cash and 	
marketable securities totaling about $3.2 billion as of March 30, 2011; 	
discretionary free cash flow of about $1.6 billion in fiscal 2012; and a 	
committed $1 billion unsecured revolving credit facility maturing in 2017 	
would provide the company adequate flexibility to absorb the imposition of 	
damages, including up to treble damages, plus civil penalties in some cases 	
without affecting the current ratings.	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Top 10 Investor Questions: How Will The Global Technology Industry 	
Fare Amid An Economy In Flux?, April 26, 2012	
     -- Global Technology Ratings Trend Shifts To Negative In The First 	
Quarter, April 11, 2012	
     -- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, March 	
29, 2012	
     -- U.S. Technology Companies' Liquidity Is Higher, For Now, Jan. 18, 2012	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global 	
High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Symantec Corp.	
 Corporate Credit Rating          BBB/Stable/--	
	
New Ratings	
	
Symantec Corp.	
 Senior Unsecured	
  $1 bil five- and 10-year notes  BBB	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

