TEXT-S&P takes rtg actions on Lehman Bros. Floating Rate Commercial Mtg Trust

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
	
OVERVIEW	
	
     -- We raised our ratings on four classes from Lehman Bros. Floating Rate 	
Commercial Mortgage Trust 2006-LLF C5, a U.S. CMBS transaction.  	
     -- At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on eight other classes from 	
the same transaction.	
     -- The raised and affirmed ratings follow our analysis of the 	
transaction, which included our revaluation of the collateral securing the 	
remaining four floating-rate loans in the pool, one of which is currently with 	
the special servicer. Our analysis also considered the deleveraging of the 	
transaction following loan paydowns, deal structure, liquidity available to 	
the trust, as well as refinancing risk. 	
 	
June 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its ratings on four
classes of commercial mortgage pass-through certificates from Lehman Bros.
Floating Rate Commercial Mortgage Trust 2006-LLF C5, a U.S. commercial
mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. 	
Concurrently, we affirmed our ratings on eight other classes from the same 	
transaction (see list).	
	
Our raised and affirmed ratings follow our analysis of the transaction, which 	
included our revaluation of the collateral securing the remaining four 	
floating-rate loans in the pool, one of which is currently with the special 	
servicer. Our analysis also considered the deleveraging of the transaction 	
following loan paydowns, deal structure, liquidity available to the trust, as 	
well as refinancing risk. In addition, we also considered the workout fee that 	
the transaction is incurring for the Continental Grand II loan. 	
	
The upgrades reflect increased credit enhancement levels due to the 	
deleveraging of the pool, as well as improved reported performance of the 	
largest loan in the pool, the Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin loan ($319.6 	
million, 75.8% of the pooled trust balance), which we discuss further below. 	
	
The affirmed ratings on the principal and interest certificates reflect 	
subordination and liquidity support levels that are consistent with the 	
outstanding ratings. We affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the class X-2 and 	
X-FLP interest-only (IO) certificates based on our current criteria. 	
	
As of the May 15, 2012, trustee remittance report, the trust consists of four 	
floating-rate IO loans indexed to one-month LIBOR with a pooled trust balance 	
of $421.8 million and a trust balance of $454.2 million. The reported 	
one-month LIBOR was 0.25% per the May 2012 trustee remittance report. 	
	
According to the May 2012 trustee remittance report, classes H, J, K, and L 	
incurred interest shortfalls due primarily to an appraisal subordinate 	
entitlement reduction (ASER) amount of $51,651 for the specially serviced 	
National Conference Center loan. The master servicer, Wells Fargo Bank N.A. 	
(Wells Fargo), reported that the ASER amount was incorrect, which Wells Fargo 	
expects to adjust in the next period remittance report. 	
	
We based our analysis, in part, on a review of the borrowers' operating 	
statements for year-end 2011 and 2010, the borrowers' available 2012 budgets, 	
the borrowers' May 2012 rent rolls (for the office properties), and available 	
Smith Travel Research (STR) reports (for the hotel properties). Details on the 	
four remaining loans are as follows:	
	
The Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin loan, the largest loan in the trust, is 	
secured by two upscale full-service convention and resort hotels totaling 	
2,267 rooms in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (near Orlando). The loan has a trust and 	
whole-loan balance of $330.0 million that is split into a $319.6 million 	
(75.8% of the pooled trust balance) senior pooled component and a $10.4 	
million subordinate nonpooled component that supports the class WSD raked 	
certificate (not rated). The reported year-end 2011 combined occupancy and 	
average daily rate (ADR) for the lodging properties were 81.1% and $158.14, 	
respectively, yielding a revenue per available room (RevPAR) of $128.27. This 	
was up 8.4% from year-end 2010 and 6.1% from year-end 2009. Wells Fargo 	
reported an in-trust debt service coverage (DSC) of 9.67x for year-end 2011. 	
Our adjusted valuation using a 10.50% capitalization rate, yielded a stressed 	
in-trust loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 92.0%. The loan matures on Sept. 1, 	
2012, and has one 12-month extension option remaining. 	
	
The National Conference Center loan, the second-largest loan in the pool, is 	
secured by a 1.2-million-sq.-ft. conference facility in Lansdowne, Va. (917 	
guestrooms and 265,000 sq. ft. of meeting space). The loan has a trust balance 	
of $41.4 million (9.8%) and a whole-loan balance of $63.4 million. In 	
addition, equity interests in the borrower of the whole loan secure a $35.0 	
million mezzanine loan. The loan was previously transferred to the special 	
servicer on July 22, 2010, and subsequently modified on Sept. 15, 2011. The 	
modification terms included, among other items, a maturity extension to Aug. 	
9, 2012, with two 12-month extension options. The loan was returned back to 	
the master servicer as a corrected mortgage loan subsequent to the 	
modification on Sept. 15, 2011. The loan was transferred back to the special 	
servicer, TriMont Real Estate Advisors (TriMont), on Feb. 8, 2012, due to 	
imminent default. TriMont stated that it is currently exploring various 	
workout strategies with the borrower. The borrower reported that cash flow was 	
insufficient to cover operating expenses for year-end 2011. The borrower 	
reported occupancy of 26.3% and RevPAR of $20.75, down 24.1% from year-end 	
2010. We considered the 2012 budgets in our adjusted valuation and used a 	
capitalization rate of 11.75%, which yielded a stressed in-trust LTV ratio 	
that significantly exceeded 100%. 	
	
The Continental Grand II loan, the second-smallest loan in the pool, is 	
secured by a 238,388-sq.-ft., class A office building in El Segundo, Calif. 	
The loan has a trust and whole-loan balance of $36.0 million (8.5%). In 	
addition, the equity interests in the borrower of the whole loan secure 	
mezzanine debt totaling $22.0 million. The loan, which has a reported current 	
payment status, was transferred to TriMont on June 8, 2010, due to imminent 	
default. According to TriMont, the loan was modified on Sept. 10, 2010, and 	
returned to the master servicer on Nov. 16, 2010. The modification terms 	
included, but were not limited to, maturity date extension to Aug. 6, 2011, 	
three one-year extension options, and funding for certain reserves. According 	
to Wells Fargo, the borrower is not paying the special servicing and workout 	
fees on the loan. Pursuant to the transaction documents, the special servicer 	
is entitled to a workout fee that is 0.50% of all future principal and 	
interest payments if the loan performs and remains with the master servicer. 	
Our analysis considered current and potential additional interest shortfalls 	
due to the workout fee on the loan paid by the trust. The borrower reported 	
that cash flow was not sufficient to cover operating expenses for year-end 	
2011 and 2010. Occupancy was 67.0% according to the May 4, 2012, rent roll, up 	
from a reported 56.0% occupancy at year-end 2011 and 38.0% in 2010. We 	
considered market data in our adjusted valuation and used a 9.50% 	
capitalization rate, which yielded a stressed in-trust LTV ratio of 145.1%. 	
	
The 30 Montgomery Street loan, the smallest loan in the pool, is secured by a 	
292,172-sq.-ft., class B+ office building in Jersey City, N.J. The loan has a 	
trust and whole-loan balance of $24.8 million (5.9%). The loan, which has a 	
reported current payment status, was transferred to TriMont on March 31, 2011, 	
due to maturity default. According to TriMont, the loan was modified on May 	
20, 2011, and returned to the master servicer on Sept. 30, 2011. The 	
modification terms included, among other items, maturity extension to Sept. 9, 	
2013, and funding for certain reserves. It is our understanding from the 	
master servicer that the borrower paid the special servicing and workout fees 	
on the loan. Wells Fargo reported an in-trust DSC of 6.44x for year-end 2011. 	
Occupancy was 72.4%, according to the May 25, 2012, rent roll. Our adjusted 	
valuation, using a 9.00% capitalization rate, yielded a stressed in-trust LTV 	
ratio of 122.9%. 	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT 	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description ,of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 	
credit rating report is available here	
   	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
 	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions For Rating U.S. And Canadian Stand-Alone 	
And Large Loan CMBS Transactions, published March 8, 2012.	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing The Major Property Types In 	
U.S. CMBS Transactions, published June 14, 2010.	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Capitalization Rates For Major Property 	
Types In U.S. CMBS Transactions, published June 14, 2010.	
     -- Global Methodology For Rating Interest-Only Securities, published 	
April 15, 2010.	
     -- Rating U.S. CMBS In The Face Of Interest Shortfalls, published Feb. 	
23, 2006.	
     -- U.S. CMBS Legal And Structured Finance Criteria: Property-Specific And 	
Large Loan Transactions, published May 1, 2003.	
	
RATINGS RAISED 	
 	
Lehman Bros. Floating Rate Commercial Mortgage Trust 2006-LLF C5	
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates	
	
              Rating	
Class     To          From        Credit enhancement (%)	
B         AA+ (sf)    AA- (sf)                 70.51        	
C         A- (sf)     BBB-(sf)                 57.79         	
D         BBB- (sf)   BB+ (sf)                 49.70    	
E         BB- (sf)    B+ (sf)                  38.93   	
	
	
RATINGS AFFIRMED	
   	
Lehman Bros. Floating Rate Commercial Mortgage Trust 2006-LLF C5	
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates	
	
Class     Rating                     Credit enhancement (%)	
A-2       AAA (sf)                                    84.39  	
F         B-  (sf)                                    32.68  	
G         CCC+ (sf)                                   22.01  	
H         CCC (sf)                                    12.31  	
J         CCC (sf)                                    11.45  	
K         CCC- (sf)                                    3.66  	
X-FLP     AAA (sf)                                      N/A     	
X-2       AAA (sf)                                      N/A     	
	
N/A - Not applicable.	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

