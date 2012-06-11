版本:
TEXT-S&P revises Embraer outlook to positive

Overview	
     -- We expect Embraer to maintain solid financial performance,
including a net cash position and robust cash flows, in the next few years.	
     -- We also expect it to sustain a stronger business profile because of a 	
more diversified sales mix and higher defense revenues and cash flows.	
     -- We are revising our outlook to positive from stable and affirming our 	
'BBB-' rating on Embraer. We could raise the ratings in the next few quarters 	
if Embraer continues to report sound operating profitability under relatively 	
uncertain market conditions and as it implements its growth strategy.	
	
Rating Action	
On June 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 	
Brazilian-based aerospace and defense company Embraer S.A. to positive from 	
stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit 	
rating on the company.	
	
Rationale	
The outlook revision to positive reflects our opinion that we may raise the 	
ratings over the next few quarters if Embraer sustains its strong credit 	
ratios under relatively uncertain market conditions. For an upgrade, we would 	
also need clarity on the company's investments in the product evolution of its 	
E-Jet family, the cash impact as a result of the execution of financial and 	
residual value guarantees associated with the AMR Corp. (D/--/--) aircraft 	
fleet, and about the commercial performance of its new executive jets. We 	
believe Embraer's prudent financial policies and very strong balance sheet 	
provides it with resilience to face a possible market downturn, allowing it to 	
sustain an "intermediate" financial risk profile (as our criteria describe the 	
term) even under challenging conditions. In addition, we view the company's 	
increasing revenues in the defense segment as a potential positive in the next 	
few years, as these will provide the company with some business 	
diversification. The outlook change also reflects our view of Embraer's 	
liquidity, which we now regard as "exceptional".	
	
We view Embraer's business risk profile is "satisfactory". We expect the 	
company to maintain its position in the global commercial aircraft market 	
because of its competitive product portfolio, while strengthening its position 	
in the executive jet market by expanding its jet family with two new mid-light 	
jets in 2014 (the Legacy 450 and 500) and an improving global customer service 	
network. Embraer's strong research and development (R&D) productivity and 	
efficiency bode well for the development of its new products.	
	
Demand for aircraft may remain somewhat uncertain in the next several quarters 	
because of difficulties faced by many airlines and potentially scarcer 	
aircraft financing globally. However, we believe Embraer's competitive 	
business position and strong balance sheet will allow it to weather these 	
uncertainties well. The most challenging market remains executive jets, where 	
we expect demand to decline slightly. Overall, we project company revenues to 	
grow by 5% in 2012, thanks to stronger commercial and defense sales. Our base 	
case assumes Embraer will meet its production and sales targets, but its 	
backlog will decline marginally, which currently stands at $14.7 billion and 	
provides it with a comfortable three-year production cushion. We also expect 	
Embraer's EBITDA margin to improve in our base case to 11.5% in 2012, 	
gradually increasing to 12.5% by 2014, thanks to a better product mix, higher 	
production of business jets, and the implementation of further cost cutting 	
initiatives. EBITDA margin for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, includes 	
the $361 million provision for losses associated with the AMR financial and 	
residual value guarantees, booked in December 2011.	
	
Embraer's financial risk profile is "intermediate", as per our criteria. We 	
project in our base-case scenario that Embraer will sustain healthy free 	
operating cash flow of $130 million in 2012 and $250 million in 2013, despite 	
higher capital expenditures in the next two years to finish R&D of its 	
mid-light jets (the bulk of supplier contributions have been cashed-in) and 	
potential new investments in commercial aviation. We expect its credit ratios 	
to remain quite strong for the rating category, improving by year-end 2012 	
from current levels (adjusted debt to EBITDA at 2.0x and FFO to adjusted debt 	
at 50% for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012). We project adjusted debt to 	
EBITDA to hover around 1.0x and FFO to adjusted debt to remain above 90% over 	
the next few years. The negotiation with AMR is still in course and the actual 	
cash effect on Embraer is still uncertain, but we believe these issues will be 	
manageable considering the strength of the company's financial profile. 	
	
Liquidity	
We now view Embraer's liquidity as "exceptional", reflecting its sizable cash 	
balances and committed credit facilities. The company's liquidity comfortably 	
covers outflows for the next several years. Cash and marketable securities 	
amounted to $2.2 billion as of March 31, 2012, compared with short-term debt 	
of $526 million, and we expect the company to sustain this at comfortable 	
levels in the next few years. The company faces no maturity concentration for 	
its long-term debt; the next significant maturity comes due in 2017 (a $400 	
million bond).	
	
On a net-debt basis, Embraer reported a net cash position of approximately 	
$302 million as of March 2012. As per our base case, we project the company's 	
cash position will remain around $250 million in the next few years, 	
considering a 25% of dividends payout.	
	
Our assessment of Embraer's liquidity profile incorporates several 	
expectations and assumptions:	
     -- The company's sources of liquidity, including cash and facility 	
availability, should exceed its uses by 3.0x or more over the next 12 to 18 	
months;	
     -- Net sources remain positive even if EBITDA declines by 50%;	
     -- Compliance with financial covenants survives a 50% drop in EBITDA (net 	
debt to EBITDA lower than 3.5x); and	
     -- The company can fund increased capital expenditures with internal cash 	
generation.	
	
We assume dividends will remain around 25% of net profits. In addition to cash 	
reserves, Embraer benefits from a $1.5 billion stand-by syndicated line of 	
credit, which was fully undrawn as of March 31, 2012.	
	
Outlook	
The positive outlook reflects our expectation that we may raise our ratings on 	
Embraer if it sustains its strong financial performance and there is more 	
clarity about the company's investments (in particular, in the product 	
evolution of its E-Jet family) and about its potential cash losses with the 	
execution of its AMR guarantees. We could upgrade the company if it 	
strengthens its operating profitability, keeping its EBITDA margin 	
consistently greater than 11% and manages to sustain its backlog, while 	
preserving its resilient financial profile.	
	
We could revise the outlook to stable if liquidity weakens, because of lower 	
profitability, higher-than-expected losses with the AMR guarantees, or because 	
R&D investments increase significantly. That would likely be reflected in 	
adjusted debt to EBITDA consistently greater than 3.0x and FFO to adjusted 	
debt consistently less than 25%.	
 	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009 	
     -- Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Embraer S.A.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB-/Positive/--   BBB-/Stable/--	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Embraer S.A.	
Embraer Overseas Ltd.	
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB-

