TEXT-Fitch rates Duke Limited Partnership

June 11 - Fitch Ratings assigns a 'BBB-' credit rating to the $300 million
aggregate principal amount of 4.375% senior unsecured notes due June 15, 2022
issued by Duke Realty Limited Partnership, a subsidiary of Duke Realty Corp.
(NYSE: DRE).  The notes were issued at 99.271% of principal value 	
to yield 4.466% to maturity. 	
	
Net proceeds from the offering are expected to be used to repay outstanding debt	
with near-term maturities, including balances on the revolving credit facility, 	
and for general corporate purposes.   	
	
Fitch currently rates DRE and its operating partnership as follows:	
	
Duke Realty Corp.	
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB-';	
--Preferred stock 'BB'.	
	
Duke Realty Limited Partnership	
--IDR 'BBB-';	
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB-';	
--Senior unsecured exchangeable notes 'BBB-';	
--Unsecured revolving credit facility 'BBB-'. 	
	
The Rating Outlook is Stable. 	
	
Fitch anticipates that the company's credit profile will remain consistent with 	
a 'BBB-' rating in the near-to-medium term. Leverage is appropriate for the 	
rating category. The rating also takes into account the company's large pool of 	
diversified industrial, office, and medical office building (MOB) properties, 	
solid unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured debt, and adequate liquidity 	
position. The ratings are balanced by a fixed-charge coverage ratio that is low 	
for the rating category and continued challenging suburban office fundamentals, 	
even as DRE continues to shift its portfolio away from suburban office to a 	
higher percentage of industrial properties and MOBs. 	
	
The company has a diversified portfolio of 747 bulk distribution, suburban 	
office, MOB, and retail properties located across 18 markets, which Fitch views 	
favorably from a property segment and geographical diversification standpoint. 	
	
The company's portfolio also benefits from a highly diversified tenant base and 	
well-staggered lease expiration schedule, limiting tenant credit risk and lease 	
rollover risk. DRE's largest 20 tenants represented just 17.2% of annual base 	
rents at March 31, 2012. Lease expirations are less than 13% of the total annual	
base rent in any given year, with just 4.9% expiring for the remainder of 2012, 	
indicating long-term recurring cash flow across the portfolio. 	
	
DRE continues to execute on its strategic plan, which entails increasing the 	
exposure to industrial and MOB assets while reducing the exposure to suburban 	
office. Fitch has a Negative Outlook on suburban office fundamentals, and a 	
Stable Outlook on industrial and healthcare fundamentals, and as such, views the	
company's repositioning strategy favorably. However, there is potential for 	
near-term EBITDA dilution from asset purchases and sales as the company 	
continues to shift the composition of the portfolio. 	
	
The company's leverage, defined as net debt to recurring operating EBITDA, was 	
approximately 7.0 times (x) at March 31, 2012, compared with 7.0x at Dec. 31, 	
2011 and 7.2x at Dec. 31, 2010. Fitch expects leverage to trend toward the mid 	
6.0x range, which is solid for the 'BBB-' rating. 	
	
The company has moderately increased its development pipeline recently. 	
In-process development (including joint ventures) represented 4.3% of 	
undepreciated book assets as of March 31, 2012, compared with 2.6%, 1.3% and 	
1.4% as of Dec. 31, 2011, Dec. 31, 2010 and Dec. 31, 2009, respectively. 	
Remaining cost to be spent was 3.3% of total undepreciated assets as of March 	
31, 2012. Notably, the majority of the developments are build-to-suit projects 	
and MOBs, thus minimizing lease-up risk, which Fitch views positively. 	
	
DRE has adequate liquidity and financial flexibility. As of March 31, 2012, the 	
company had 429 unencumbered properties (excluding seven wholly owned properties	
under development) with a gross book value of $4.9 billion. Unencumbered asset 	
coverage of unsecured debt based on applying an 8.5% cap rate to unencumbered 	
annualized stabilized NOI was adequate for the 'BBB-' IDR at 2.0x as of March 	
31, 2012. The average cap rate for asset purchases and sales over the past two 	
years has been approximately 8%.	
	
Pro forma the notes issuance, sources of liquidity (unrestricted cash, 	
availability under the unsecured revolving credit facility, and projected 	
retained cash flow from operating activities after dividends) divided by uses of	
liquidity (pro rata debt maturities, expected recurring capital expenditures, 	
and remaining nondiscretionary development costs) was 1.0x for the April 1, 2012	
- Dec. 31, 2013 period, or 1.3x, assuming DRE is able to refinance mortgage debt	
at 80% of the maturing amount during this period. 	
	
DRE's fixed-charge coverage ratio is low for the rating. Fixed-charge coverage 	
(defined as recurring operating EBITDA, less recurring capital expenditures and 	
straight-line rent adjustments, divided by total interest incurred and preferred	
dividends) was 1.5x for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, up slightly from 	
1.4x in 2011 and 1.4x in 2010. Coverage has remained in the 1.4x to 1.6x range 	
since 2008, and Fitch anticipates that fixed-charge coverage will improve 	
moderately through 2014 to 1.8x, driven by moderate NOI growth and reduced 	
preferred dividends due to recent preferred redemptions. In addition, the 	
company has $178 million of 8.375% series O preferreds that become redeemable in	
2013, which DRE may redeem to further improve coverage. 	
	
Suburban office fundamentals remain weak, as evidenced by an occupancy decline 	
to 85.5% at March 31, 2012 from 86.2% at March 31, 2011 for DRE's stabilized 	
office portfolio. In addition, net effective rental rates on new leases remain 	
weak and were $12.89 per square foot (psf) in first-quarter 2012, compared to 	
$12.05 psf in 2011, $12.56 psf in 2010 and $13.03 in 2009. Fitch anticipates 	
that DRE's suburban office portfolio will continue to face headwinds in the near	
term, driven by continued weak rental rate growth and high leasing costs. 	
	
The Stable Rating Outlook is based on Fitch's expectation that leverage will 	
stabilize in the 7.0x range in the near term and then trend lower to the mid 	
6.0x range in 2014, that coverage will improve moderately to 1.7x in 2013 and 	
1.8x in 2014, and that the company will maintain adequate liquidity. 	
	
The two-notch differential between DRE's IDR and preferred stock rating is 	
consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with a 'BBB-' IDR. Based	
on 'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit 	
Analysis,' available on Fitch's Web site at www.fitchratings.com, these 	
preferred securities are deeply subordinated and have loss absorption elements 	
that would likely result in poor recoveries in the event of a corporate default.	
	
The following factors may have a positive impact on the ratings and/or Rating 	
Outlook:	
	
--Net debt to recurring operating EBITDA sustaining below 6.0x (as of March 31, 	
2012, leverage was approximately 7.0x);	
	
--Fixed-charge coverage sustaining above 2.0x (latest 12-month coverage was 1.5x	
as of March 31, 2012).	
	
The following factors may have a negative impact on the ratings and/or Rating 	
Outlook:	
	
--Fixed-charge coverage sustaining below 1.3x;	
	
--Net debt to recurring operating EBITDA sustaining above 8.0x;	
	
--AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) payout ratio sustaining above 100%.

