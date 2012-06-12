TEXT-S&P cuts Paramount Resources CCR to 'B-'

Overview -- We believe Paramount Resources Ltd.'s near-term credit measures will deteriorate above 7x through 2013 due to a combination of weak operating cash flow and our expectation that the company will fund part of its considerable capital expenditure through additional debt. -- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on Paramount to 'B-' from 'B'. -- We are lowering our issue ratings on the company's unsecured notes to 'B' from 'B+'. The recovery rating remains at '2'. -- The negative outlook reflects what we view as the significant execution risks in bringing the 200 million cubic feet per day Musreau deep-cut plant expansion online in 2013, which would help delever Paramount. Rating Action On June 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit ratings on Calgary, Alta.-based Paramount Resources Ltd. to 'B-' from 'B'. The outlook is negative. At the same time, Standard & Poor's lowered its issue ratings on the company's senior unsecured notes to 'B' from 'B+'. The recovery rating on the notes remains at '2'. The downgrade reflects our expectation that Paramount's cash flow will continue to deteriorate through 2012, due to sustained weak natural gas prices, high levered costs, and the company's significant capital expenditure plans. At our price deck, we expect the company to exit 2012 with debt-to-EBITDAX at least above 7x and with adequate liquidity. We expect 2013 numbers to improve if the Musreau Phase 2 deep-cut processing plant comes online in the second half of the year as per company expectations; however, it is our view that given the significant execution risks, it might be delayed into 2014 thus stalling any improvement in the company's credit measures. Rationale The ratings on Paramount reflect Standard & Poor's view of the company's vulnerable business risk profile and highly leveraged financial risk profile (as per criteria). The ratings also reflect what Standard & Poor's views as the company's weak credit measures, high capital expenditure in the near-term, meaningful exposure to low natural gas prices and high-cost structure. The ratings also incorporate our assessment of Paramount's less-than-adequate liquidity. As of March 31, 2012, the company had about C$630 million in debt, including adjustments for asset-retirement obligations. Paramount is a small exploration and production company with most of its production from Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had a reserve base of 214 billion cubic feet equivalent and an average production of 105 million cubic feet equivalent a day. The highly leveraged financial risk profile reflects our expectation that Paramount's credit measures will deteriorate through 2012 as weak natural gas prices limit the company's cash flow measures. Paramount has no natural gas hedges and very little oil hedges in place. It exited 2011 with an elevated 6.2x debt-to-EBITDAX and we expect it to exit 2012 with debt-to-EBITDAX of 9x-13x. We base the range on our assumption that the company might raise an additional C$200 million-C$300 million on top of its existing asset sales, through a combination of asset, equity, and investment portfolio sales. If the Musreau plant is not operational by the end of 2013, which we believe is possible considering the operational setbacks of the Musreau phase 1 plant earlier this year, we expect credit measures to remain weak and liquidity tighten. The expected deterioration of the 2012 debt-to-EBITDAX ratio is largely due to Paramount's large near-term capital expenditure plans, which we assume to be about C$1 billion through 2013. The majority of the capex is for drilling in the Kaybob business unit and funding of the Musreau plant to process gas and liquids production from Kaybob. To have the plant operational on time and generate cash flows as expected, there is very little flexibility in the company's capex program. The company will materially outspend its operating cash flow (we estimate by about C$700 million), and we expect the shortfall to be funded through asset sales, additional debt, and either equity or investment sales. Although we acknowledge that Paramount has issued both equity and sold its investments to fund its capex historically, we still expect the company to add more debt on its balance sheet as it funds its capex through 2013. Our assumptions for Paramount include the following: -- The plant startup is delayed into 2014. -- The company's 2013 production will not improve from 2012 levels, with 15%-25% focused on liquids. -- Commodity hedges will be as reported in Paramount's 2012 first-quarter report. -- NGLs realize 80%-85% of West Texas Intermediate prices for 2012, the realization drops lower as the Musreau processing plant comes online. -- Under our April 2012 price scenario (for more information, see "Standard & Poor's Lowers Its U.S. Natural Gas Price Assumptions; Oil Price Assumptions Are Unchanged," published April 18, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). -- Paramount will raise C$200 million-C$300 million in both 2012 and 2013, through a combination of non-core asset, equity and investment portfolio sales. -- We expect capex of about C$1 billion through 2013, there is limited flexibility in spending if cash flows are expected to come online by 2013 year end. -- Any additional funding requirements will be through revolver borrowings. Based on the above assumptions we expect the company to generate C$60 million-C$75 million in EBITDAX in 2012 and C$120 million-C$150 million in 2013. We therefore expect Paramount to exit 2012 with debt-to-EBITDAX about 9x. If the processing plant is delayed and the company has to fund its cash shortfall through debt, debt-to-EBITDA will remain above 9x in 2013. On the other hand, if the processing plant comes online as Paramount projects, which we consider highly unlikely, debt-to-EBITDA could improve to about 5x-7x at year-end 2013. Full-cycle costs could also improve due to increased production, which allows fixed costs to be shared over a larger base. The vulnerable business risk profile reflects our view of Paramount's high exposure to natural gas and its high cost structure. As of year-end 2011, the company had a small reserve base of approximately 214 billion of cubic feet equivalent (gross, 76% natural gas, 95% proved developed). Paramount's production for first-quarter 2012 was about 112 million cubic feet equivalent per day, with about 80% of its production consisting of natural gas. Weak natural gas prices have negatively affected the company's credit measures since it accounts for a significant portion of production. Natural gas prices have been depressed for the past few years, and for 2012, prices at AECO have been below C$3.00 per thousand cubic feet. Paramount has no gas hedges in place, exposing the company to weak gas prices. Although the company generates some cash flow through its liquids production, profitability is still limited due to depressed gas prices. To improve profitability, Paramount is focusing on increasing its liquids production that generates about C$13 per thousand cubic feet equivalent (mcfe) in revenues. We are, however, aware that with lowering NGL prices (especially the lighter end of the barrel), the company might not be able to benefit as significantly from liquids production as expected. Paramount's cost structure is high, in our view, and we do not expect any near-term improvement. Production cost (lease operating expenses, transportation, and general and administrative) was about C$2.85 per mcfe and levered costs (production costs plus three-year finding, development, and administrative costs, and interest) was about C$11.40 per mcfe for 2011. We believe the high levered costs is a function of the company's poor reserve replacement measures--its all-in finding and development cost is C$6 per mcfe while the recycle ratio is a weak 0.46 for 2011. Paramount's net revenues are about C$5.75 per mcfe, which given the high cost structure leads to no cash flow. Thus we view Paramount's profitability, a function of production type, as very poor compared with that of its peers. If the company increases its liquids production, we expect profitability and cash flow per mcfe to improve materially through 2012. Liquidity We believe Paramount's liquidity is less-than-adequate (as defined by criteria). Our assessment of the liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity, which includes funds from operations, availability under the revolving facility, and proceeds from investment and asset sales, to be in line with uses in the next 12-18 months. -- We expect strategic equity investments might provide additional liquidity during periods of financial constraints. We assume that Paramount will be able to raise C$400 million-C$600 million in funds through investment portfolio divestiture. -- Paramount has good access to the capital markets; we do not, however, give any credit to potential common equity sales. -- If the plant startup is indeed delayed into 2014, we believe the company's liquidity might be materially constrained in 2013. We do not include the full value of Paramount's C$700 million investment portfolio as a source of liquidity at any single year during our liquidity analysis. Paramount is a majority shareholder of Trilogy (about 16%) and is constrained by the amount of Trilogy shares it will be able to sell at any time without affecting the market price. Hence we assume that the company will be able to sell only a portion of its Trilogy holdings (about C$100-$150 million) in our forecast year. Liquidity sources include our expectation of positive operating cash flow of C$60 million-C$75 million and sales (combination of assets, investments, equity) of about C$800 million through 2013. Based on our hydrocarbon price assumptions, weexpect Paramount to have a committed cost (capex and interest) of about C$1.1 billion through 2013. The company has C$54.0 million of cash on hand and about C$274 million available under its credit facility as of March 31, 2012. Recovery analysis We rate Paramount's 8.25%, C$370 million senior unsecured notes due 2017 'B' (one notch higher than the corporate credit rating on the company), with a recovery rating of '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of a default. Outlook The negative outlook reflects our view of the adverse effects of weak natural gas prices and Paramount's large capex plan on the company's deteriorating credit measures. The outlook also highlights the potential execution risks in bringing the Musreau plant online in 2013. Any delay would stall improvements in the company's cash flow generation and debt metrics. We are likely to lower the rating if the company is unable or unwilling to maintain or improve its already less than adequate liquidity and fund its planned capex program through the timely monetization of its significant equity investment portfolio. In addition, if the company continues to spend its expansionary capital budget, irrespective of operation issues or processing plant delays, a negative action is warranted. Conversely, if the company is able to both bolster its liquidity and improve its cash flow protection metrics, such that its fully adjusted debt/EBITDA remained at or below 6.5x, we would revise the outlook on the long-term corporate credit rating to stable. The completion and start-up of the processing facility should strengthen the company's cash flow generation, if it occurs as currently anticipated by management. A positive rating action would be contingent on the company's ability to improve its upstream production economics by increasing its daily average production and lowering its full cycle costs. Given our current expectations, we believe Paramount will likely be challenged to meet these conditions within the next 12-18 months. Ratings List Ratings Lowered/Recovery Rating Unchanged Paramount Resources Ltd. To From Corporate credit rating B-/Negative/-- B/Stable/-- Senior unsecured debt B B+ Recovery rating 2 2 