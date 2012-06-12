版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 12日 星期二 22:15 BJT

DIFCI/BRIEF (URGENT)

June 12 DIFC Investments LLC: * Moodys affirms difci b3 rating and changes outlook to stable

