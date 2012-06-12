版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 12日 星期二 23:26 BJT

BRIEF - Moody's rates NCI Building System

June 12 Moody's rates NCI Building System new senior secured term loan Caa1; affirms B3 corporate family rating

