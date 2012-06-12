版本:
TEXT-S&P rates Florida Gas Transmission notes

Overview	
     -- U.S. interstate natural gas pipeline company Florida Gas Transmission 	
Co. LLC (FGT) plans to issue $300 million of senior unsecured notes due 2022.	
     -- We are assigning our 'BBB' rating to the notes. FGT plans to use net 	
proceeds to refinance its 7% senior notes due July 2012, reduce outstanding 	
amounts on its revolving credit facility, and for general corporate purposes.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our belief that parent Citrus' 	
consolidated credit measures will continue to improve due to incremental cash 	
flows resulting from the Phase VIII expansion.	
	
Rating Action	
On June 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB' rating 	
to $300 million in senior unsecured notes issued by Florida Gas Transmission 	
Co. LLC (FGT), a wholly owned subsidiary of Citrus Corp. (not rated). 	
	
Rationale	
FGT intends to use net proceeds from the notes to repay its 7% $250 million 	
notes due July 17, 2012, reduce the outstanding balance on its revolving 	
credit facility, and for general corporate purposes. As of March 31, 2012, FGT 	
had total debt of $2.1 billion.	
	
The rating on natural gas pipeline company FGT reflects its consolidated 	
credit profile with parent Citrus, which issues debt, but does not receive 	
revenues outside of FGT. The pipeline's "excellent" business risk profile 	
reflects its strong competitive position and stable cash flows, tempered by an 	
"aggressive" financial risk profile characterized by high consolidated 	
financial leverage.	
	
FGT operates a 5,500-mile interstate gas pipeline that moves gas from southern 	
Texas, through Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama along the Gulf Coast, to 	
utility and industrial customers in Florida. The company's Phase VIII 	
expansion, which increased FGT's pipeline capacity by more than 0.8 billion 	
cubic feet of gas per day (bcf/d) to 3.1 bcf/d, went into service on April 1, 	
2011 at a cost of $2.48 billion. Citrus, a 50/50 joint venture owned by 	
subsidiaries of Kinder Morgan Inc. (BB/Stable/--) and Energy Transfer Partners 	
L.P. (BBB-/Stable/--), fully owns FGT. Energy Transfer Partners manages 	
Citrus' and FGT's operations.	
	
The 'BBB' rating reflects the following strengths:	
     -- The pipeline's capacity is almost fully contracted, with reservation 	
charges constituting 98% of revenues; utilities hold about 95% of the 	
contracted capacity, which provides stable revenues.	
     -- Florida's demand for gas has averaged growth of about 10% annually, 	
and electric generation consumes 90% of gas demand in the state. Gulfstream 	
Natural Gas System LLC (BBB/Stable/--) is the only significant competitor.	
     -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulates FGT, 	
allowing the pipeline to charge a straight-fixed-variable rate that stabilizes 	
cash flows and allows the company to pass through variable costs to shippers 	
on significant portions of the pipeline.	
     -- The weighted average rating of shippers on FGT is 'BBB+', and the 	
average life of contracts is about 13 years.	
	
The following risks offset the strengths:	
     -- Citrus's consolidated financial leverage will remain elevated in 2012 	
due to the debt financing of a significant portion of the $2.48 billion Phase 	
VIII expansion.	
     -- Gulfstream provides some limited competition.	
	
FGT's excellent business profile reflects a dominant position as a demand-pull 	
pipeline in a growing market with ample access to natural gas supplies from 	
the Gulf of Mexico, large interstate pipelines, and market centers in Texas 	
and Louisiana. The pipeline's capacity almost entirely consists of reservation 	
charges, which is independent of throughput levels, priced at negotiated rates 	
as well as the maximum tariff that the FERC will allow it to charge customers. 	
Electricity generation is the primary driver for gas demand in Florida, which 	
peaks in the summer. FGT has contracted about 78% of its Phase VIII expansion 	
under long-term (more than 20 years) firm commitments. FGT's largest customers 	
include electric utilities NextEra Energy Inc. (A-/Stable/--; about 46% of 	
revenues), utilities owned by TECO Energy Inc. (BBB+/Stable/--; about 13%), 	
including Peoples Gas System and Tampa Electric Co. (BBB+/Stable/A-2), Florida 	
Gas Utility (not rated), and Progress Energy Inc. (BBB+/Watch Pos/A-2). 	
Gulfstream is currently the only competitor for gas supply into Florida, with 	
1.26 bcf/d capacity.	
	
FGT's aggressive financial profile reflects high consolidated financial 	
leverage at parent Citrus that we believe will continue through 2012 due to 	
the mostly debt-financed Phase VIII expansion project. Under our 2012 	
base-case forecast, we assume 10% growth in volumes due to a full year's cash 	
flows and new contracted capacity associated with the Phase VIII expansion. We 	
expect Citrus' consolidated debt to EBITDA ratio to be about 4.8x in 2012, 	
decreasing to about 4.5x in 2013. We project consolidated funds from 	
operations (FFO) to debt at Citrus of about 14% and EBITDA interest coverage 	
of 3x for 2012. FGT's stand-alone financial measures are stronger than the 	
consolidated ratios. We forecast total debt to EBITDA to be about 3.5x and FFO 	
to debt in the high teens by year-end 2012 as the company realizes expansion 	
cash flows.	
	
Liquidity	
We assess FGT's consolidated liquidity as "strong" pro forma for the notes 	
offering, with sources of liquidity exceeding uses by about 1.6x during the 	
next 12 months and by more than 1x during the next 24 months. Our assumptions 	
for cash sources consist of FFO of about $400 million and pro forma revolver 	
availability of about $135 million under FGT's and Citrus' credit facilities. 	
Citrus and FGT are in the process of renewing their revolving credit 	
facilities, which we expect them to complete by July 2012. The current 	
facilities mature in August 2012. Cash uses consist of about $180 million of 	
growth and maintenance capital, $21.5 million of long-term debt maturities, 	
and about $150 million of distributions to its owners.	
	
A key assumption underlying our assessment of FGT's liquidity is the company's 	
ability to curtail discretionary capital spending if it can't obtain external 	
funding or capital from its sponsors for its cash needs.	
	
As of March 31, 2012, FGT and Citrus were in compliance with their maximum 	
debt to capitalization ratios of 65%. We estimate Citrus has about a 10% 	
cushion and FGT has a 25% cushion in its debt to capitalization covenant as of 	
the same date. We expect Citrus and FGT to remain in compliance in 2012.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook on FGT reflects our belief that Citrus' consolidated credit 	
metrics will improve due to the incremental cash flows resulting from the 	
Phase VIII expansion. We could raise the rating on FGT if Citrus sustains its 	
consolidated debt to EBITDA ratio at or below 4x. We could lower the rating on 	
FGT if consolidated debt to EBITDA at Citrus is above 5.5x due to a change in 	
the financial policies of its sponsors over time.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Midstream Energy 	
Industry, April 18, 2012	
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011	
     -- 2008 Corporate Ratings Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Florida Gas Transmission Co.	
Corp. credit rating                BBB/Stable/--	
	
New Rating	
$300 mil. senior unsecured notes   BBB

