版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 12日 星期二 23:30 BJT

TEXT-S&P rates United Technologies Corp proposed notes

June 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned
its 'BBB+' issue rating to United Technologies Corp.'s proposed $1
billion of subordinated notes due 2022 (or as early as Aug. 1, 2017), which the
company will issue as part of $1 billion of equity units (with an overallotment
provision for up to an additional $100 million). 	
Each unit consists of a subordinated security and a forward contract that 	
requires the unit holder to purchase a specified number of UTC common shares 	
on Aug. 1, 2015. The notes will be subordinated to all of UTC's senior 	
indebtedness, and prior to Aug. 1, 2015, the company will have the option to 	
defer interest payment on the notes without triggering an event of default. 	
The ratings on the notes apply to the company's obligation to service the debt 	
component as well as its obligation to issue common shares under the forward 	
contract. We will apply "high" equity content to the equity units and 	
associated debt for the purpose of our analysis and ratio calculations. 	
	
We expect that UTC will uses initial proceeds from the issuance to fund a 	
portion of the purchase price of its acquisition of Goodrich Corp.	
	
The 'A' rating on Hartford, Conn.-based industrial and aerospace product 	
manufacturer UTC reflect our expectations that the pending Goodrich 	
acquisition will strengthen UTC's business risk profile. This should be enough 	
to offset its less conservative financial policies and temper the 	
deterioration in financial leverage that will result from the transaction. We 	
believe the resulting business profile of UTC would be "excellent" and its 	
financial profile would be "intermediate." 	
	
We estimate that at closing, the pro forma ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA 	
would increase to about 2.7x and adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to total 	
debt would weaken to about 30%. Under our base scenario, we expect that the 	
company will be able to subsequently reduce its debt with $3 billion of 	
identified asset divestitures and with a good portion of its $4 billion in 	
annual discretionary cash flow. We also expect the company to limit 	
acquisitions and share buybacks during that period. The combination of these 	
factors should decrease leverage toward 2x and increase FFO to debt to about 	
35%-40%, which we would view as appropriate for the rating, within the next 	
two years. However, if adverse end-market developments, an inability or 	
unwillingness to execute planned divestitures, or aggressive financial 	
decisions meaningfully delay or compromise the improvement we expect, we could 	
consider a lower rating.	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Research Update: United Technologies 'A/A-1' Ratings Affirmed On 	
Updated Financing Plan For Goodrich Acquisition; Outlook Still Negative, March 	
16, 2012	
     -- Hybrid Capital Handbook: September 2008 Edition, Sept. 15, 2008	
     -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008	
	
RATINGS LIST	
United Technologies Corp.	
 Corporate credit rating                     A/Negative/A-1	
	
NEW RATING	
United Technologies Corp.	
 Subordinated (equity units)	
  $1 bil. notes due 2022                     BBB+

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐