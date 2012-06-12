版本:
TEXT-S&P corrects by withdrawing 2 SEB AB covered bonds ratings

June 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had
withdrawn its 'A+' issue ratings on two covered bond issues of Skandinaviska
Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (SEB AB; A/Stable/A-1):	
     -- Swedish krona (SEK)1 billion 3.375% series 459 due Oct. 20 2031; and	
     -- SEK300 million 3.60% series 464 due March 22, 2032. 	
	
We rated these covered bonds issued by SEB AB in error.	
	
	
