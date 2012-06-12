TEXT-S&P corrects by withdrawing 2 SEB AB covered bonds ratings

UPDATE 1-Zalando to keep investing heavily, buys basketball retailer
* Shares indicated down 3.9 pct in pre-market trade (Adds details, background, share price indication)
June 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had withdrawn its 'A+' issue ratings on two covered bond issues of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (SEB AB; A/Stable/A-1): -- Swedish krona (SEK)1 billion 3.375% series 459 due Oct. 20 2031; and -- SEK300 million 3.60% series 464 due March 22, 2032. We rated these covered bonds issued by SEB AB in error. Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.
* Shares indicated down 3.9 pct in pre-market trade (Adds details, background, share price indication)
* Preliminary FY revenues at 7.1 million euros ($7.5 million), orders backlog increased to 6.4 million euros
* Entered into an agreement to acquire Diversified Distribution Systems, LLC (DDS) in US Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: