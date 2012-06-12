版本:
TEXT-S&P: Hera SpA ratings unchanged by Acegas-APS news

June 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and
outlook on Italy-based multi-utility Hera SpA (BBB+/Stable/A-2) are
unaffected following the company's announcement that it's in talks regarding a
possible merger with Italy-based utility Acegas-APS (not rated). We
understand that discussions are in the very early stages. Consequently, it is
uncertain that the link-up will take place. We will, however, continue to
monitor the discussions.

