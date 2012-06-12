TEXT-S&P: Hera SpA ratings unchanged by Acegas-APS news

UPDATE 1-Zalando to keep investing heavily, buys basketball retailer
* Shares indicated down 3.9 pct in pre-market trade (Adds details, background, share price indication)
June 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and outlook on Italy-based multi-utility Hera SpA (BBB+/Stable/A-2) are unaffected following the company's announcement that it's in talks regarding a possible merger with Italy-based utility Acegas-APS (not rated). We understand that discussions are in the very early stages. Consequently, it is uncertain that the link-up will take place. We will, however, continue to monitor the discussions.
* Shares indicated down 3.9 pct in pre-market trade (Adds details, background, share price indication)
* Preliminary FY revenues at 7.1 million euros ($7.5 million), orders backlog increased to 6.4 million euros
* Entered into an agreement to acquire Diversified Distribution Systems, LLC (DDS) in US Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: