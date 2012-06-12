版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 13日 星期三 01:28 BJT

TEXT-S&P revises Brookstone Inc rating outlook

Overview	
     -- We believe that U.S.-based specialty gift retailer Brookstone Inc. can 	
maintain its incremental improvement in performance in 2012. 	
     -- We are affirming our 'B-' corporate credit rating on the company.	
     -- We are also revising our outlook to stable from negative based on our 	
view that the company's margins and credit metrics will remain at or near 	
their current levels because of its dependence on the fourth quarter for the 	
majority of its sales and operating income.	
	
Rating Action	
On June 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 	
Merrimarck, N.H.-based Brookstone Inc. to stable from negative. In addition, 	
we affirmed our 'B-' corporate credit rating on the company. The ratings are 	
unsolicited.	
	
At the same time, the 'CCC+' issue-level rating (one notch lower than the 'B-' 	
corporate credit rating) and '5' recovery rating on the company's $125.6 	
million 13% second-lien senior secured notes due Oct. 15, 2014 remain 	
unchanged. The '5' recovery rating indicates our expectation of negligible 	
(10% to 30%) recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment default.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on Brookstone and wholly owned subsidiary Brookstone Co. Inc. 	
reflect our view that the company's financial risk profile is "highly 	
leveraged" because of its weak credit protection measures and significant debt 	
leverage. In addition, we assess Brookstone's business risk profile as 	
"vulnerable" because of its participation in the highly competitive and 	
fragmented specialty gift retail industry, dependence on successful product 	
development, vendor concentration, and substantial seasonality of its 	
operating results (skewed heavily to the fourth quarter).	
	
Credit metrics have improved for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, because 	
of EBITDA growth resulting from positive revenues and same-store sales trends, 	
but they still remain weak for the rating. Total debt to EBITDA was 7.9x, 	
EBITDA interest coverage was 1.3x, and funds from operations to total debt was 	
9.1% for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, compared with 9.4x, 1.1x, and 	
7.0%, respectively, in the prior year. We estimate that credit protection 	
measures will remain relatively stable to modestly improve in 2012 as positive 	
same-store sales trends and some revenue growth offset lower gross margin due 	
to product mix changes. 	
	
Specifically, our assumptions for Brookstone over the near term include the 	
following: 	
     -- Revenue growth in the low- to mid-single digits;	
     -- Same-store sales in the mid-single digits;	
     -- Gross margins assumed to remain flat in 2012 at 33.7% as the year-end 	
holiday season becomes highly promotional;	
     -- Capital expenditures of $7.5 million; 	
     -- Cash dividend of about $1 million, in line with prior years; and 	
     -- Cash flow from operations will remain modest, in the $12 million area. 	
	
We believe that Brookstone's success depends heavily on its ability to 	
maintain a steady stream of new products that resonate with customers. The 	
company expects that it will replace or update approximately 40% of its items 	
every year. We believe that its partnership with OSIM International Ltd. 	
provides some sourcing advantages and product breadth, given that Brookstone's 	
10 largest vendors account for about 34% of sales. In our view, the company's 	
operations would suffer if any one of these vendors failed to fill its orders 	
on a timely basis.	
	
Liquidity	
We believe Brookstone's liquidity is "adequate" to meet its needs during the 	
next 12 months. Also, we expect that there should be no significant shortfalls 	
in liquidity over the near term, given that the company has minimal debt 	
maturities until 2014. Our view of Brookstone's liquidity profile incorporates 	
the following expectations: 	
     -- We expect that liquidity sources (including cash, cash flow from 	
operations, and availability under its asset-based senior secured revolving 	
credit facility) will exceed uses by 1.2x or more. 	
     -- We also expect that liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, 	
even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%.	
     -- We believe that the company will maintain sufficient availability 	
under its revolving credit facility so that no material financial ratio 	
maintenance covenants would apply.	
     -- We also believe that the company has sound relationships with banks.	
	
We believe liquidity has modestly improved because of the company's continual 	
debt refinancing and somewhat better operating performance year over year; 	
however, we believe it could moderately erode as Brookstone uses cash and 	
borrowings to fund seasonal losses. As of March 31, 2012, Brookstone had cash 	
on hand of $1.3 million and $10.8 million of borrowings outstanding under its 	
$100 million (with up to a $25 million accordion) senior secured asset-based 	
revolving credit facility, which matures on Dec. 30, 2016, or 90 days before 	
the maturity of the second-lien secured notes, Oct. 15, 2014. As of March 31, 	
2012, Brookstone was in compliance with all its covenants under the credit 	
facility. During the first quarter the company repaid its $9.9 million of 12% 	
unsecured notes due Oct. 15, 2012, by fully drawing on the $15 million term 	
loan, which matures on Dec. 30, 2016, or 90 days before the maturity of the 	
second-lien secured notes. There is no debt amortization on the term loan. 	
	
Recovery analysis	
Our rating on Brookstone Co. Inc.'s $125.6 million 13% second-lien senior 	
secured notes due 2014 is 'CCC+' (one notch below the corporate credit 	
rating); the recovery rating is '5', indicating our expectation that the 	
noteholders would receive modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of a 	
payment default. (For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report 	
on Brookstone, to be published as soon as possible after this report, on 	
RatingsDirect.)	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our view that Brookstone should be able to 	
maintain the incremental improvement in its operating performance in fiscal 	
2012. We expect margins and credit metrics to remain at or near their current 	
levels for most of the year given the company's dependence on the fourth 	
quarter for the bulk of its sales and operating income.	
	
We would consider a negative rating action, including revising the outlook to 	
negative, if performance weakens because of a slowdown in consumer spending 	
given the very discretionary nature of the company's products. We believe this 	
would be demonstrated by flat revenue growth, a decline in same-store sales 	
and margins, resulting in deteriorating credit protection measures with total 	
debt to EBITDA of more than 10x and EBITDA to interest of less than 1x. Also, 	
we could consider downgrading the company if its liquidity position becomes 	
impaired or if availability under the revolver falls substantially that the 	
excess availability covenant would apply.	
	
For us to consider a positive rating action, we would have to see stronger 	
credit metrics that are sustained, such as total debt to EBITDA approaching 6x 	
and EBITDA interest coverage of about 2x given the company's dependence on the 	
fourth quarter for the bulk of its operating income. For this to occur, we 	
would have to see sales growth of more than 7%; gross margin improvement of 	
about 100 basis points; and a decrease in selling, general, and administrative 	
costs or some combination of the three. We do not expect to consider a 	
positive rating action in the near term.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials 	
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Brookstone Inc. (Unsolicited Ratings)	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B-/Stable/--       B-/Negative/--	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Rating Unchanged	
	
Brookstone Co. Inc. (Unsolicited Ratings)	
 Senior Secured                         CCC+               	
  Recovery Rating                       5

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐