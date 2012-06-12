版本:
TEXT-Fitch rates Union Bank's notes 'A'

June 12 - Fitch rates Union Bank's $500 million senior bank note issuance
'A'.	
	
The senior notes are part of an $8 billion shelf registration for senior and 	
subordinated bank notes, bear a coupon of 2.125%, and will mature on June 16, 	
2017.	
	
Proceeds of the offering will be used for general corporate purposes.	
	
	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.  The ratings 	
above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has 	
been compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
In addition to the source (s) of information identified in Fitch's Master 	
Criteria, this action was informed by information provided by the company.	
	
