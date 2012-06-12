版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 13日 星期三 02:13 BJT

TEXT-S&P revises Electricidad Argentina outlook to negative

June 12 - Overview	
     -- On June 8, we downgraded EASA's subsidiary, EDENOR, to 'CCC' from 	
'CCC+' because of its weaker-than-expected performance in the first quarter of 	
2012 and our expectation that its credit metrics will continue to worsen for 	
the remainder of the year.	
     -- We are affirming our 'CCC' global scale ratings on EASA and revising 	
the outlook to negative from stable to reflect the credit linkage between EASA 	
and EDENOR.	
     -- The negative outlook is based on our expectations that as EDENOR 	
creditworthiness continues to deteriorate, EASA's ultimate parent, Pampa 	
Energia S.A. will have less incentives to support EASA's temporary liquidity 	
shortfalls.	
	
	
Rating Action	
On June 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the outlook on 	
Argentina-based holding company Electricidad Argentina S.A. (EASA)
to negative from stable. In addition, we affirmed the 'CCC' global scale
corporate credit rating.	
	
Rationale	
The outlook revision is based on our belief that EASA's ultimate parent, Pampa 	
Energia, is less likely to support the company as a result of the persistent 	
deterioration of its subsidiary Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte 	
S.A.'s (EDENOR) operating and financial performance, which we expect will 	
continue eroding in the second half of 2012. Our base case scenario does not 	
incorporate financial support to fund temporary cash shortfalls. 	
	
The ratings on EASA continue to reflect its "vulnerable" business risk 	
profile, mirroring EDENOR's. This profile incorporates the high political and 	
regulatory risks the  electric utility sector faces in Argentina. The ratings 	
also reflect EASA's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, characterized 	
by weak debt coverage and some currency mismatch risk as its debt is 	
denominated in dollars. As of December 2011, Pampa held a significant 	
proportion of EASA's notes due 2022, which provides some flexibility and 	
partly mitigates the negative factors.	
	
During the 12 months ended March 2012, EASA's cash sources increased as a 	
result of new agreements for technical assistance with Empresa Distribuidora 	
de Energia Norte S.A. (EDEN) and Empresa Distribuidora Electrica Regional S.A. 	
(EMDERSA), some of which we expect will be canceled in the near future.  We 	
estimate EASA will continue receiving annual fees of $2.5 million, but no 	
dividends, from EDENOR and approximately $2.3 million from EDEN at least in 	
the next two years.  This level of cash generation will not be enough, in our 	
opinion, to cover operating expenses and debt services in the next 12 months 	
without additional support or funding sources.	
	
EASA has a 51% interest in EDENOR. EDENOR is Argentina's largest electricity 	
distribution company by customers and power sales. It has a 95-year concession 	
contract, which started in 1992, to distribute electricity in a densely 	
populated area of about 7 million people in the northwest of Buenos Aires 	
province and north of the city of Buenos Aires. EDENOR currently holds a 	
99.99% shareholding controlling interest in AESEBA S.A. (not rated) and a 	
78.56% stake in EMDERSA. EMDERSA distributes electricity in the provinces of 	
San Luis, La Rioja, and Salta through its subsidiaries. AESEBA is also an 	
electricity distributor in the northern part of the province of Buenos Aires 	
through its 90% interest in EDEN. EDENOR is currently in the process of 	
selling part of its stake in EMDERSA.	
	
	
Liquidity 	
We assess EASA's liquidity as "weak," based on the company's limited 	
stand-alone cash flow generation: As of March 2012, the company's cash 	
holdings and short-term liquid investments totaled about $700,000, compared 	
with short-term debt of approximately $1.9 million. 	
	
We believe that EASA will receive fees in excess of $5 million in 2012, which 	
would not be sufficient to cover operating expenses of $600,000 and debt 	
service of approximately $5.5 million. However, the company enjoys some 	
financial flexibility as it maintains an intercompany credit of $4.9 million 	
with subsidiaries to be collected in June 2012. We expect EASA to use this 	
credit to cover its first semester interest payments. As of March 31, 2012, 	
EASA was in compliance with its covenants.	
	
Outlook 	
The negative outlook reflects our expectation that Pampa Energia's incentives 	
to support EASA will continue to erode. We might consider revising the outlook 	
to stable if the company's cash generation strengthens enough so that the 	
company can cover operating expenses and debt service on its own or if we 	
perceive higher incentives for Pampa to support its subsidiary, as a result, 	
for example, of tariff increases or other mechanisms that would benefit 	
EDENORs operating and financial performance.  	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- How Standard & Poor's Uses Its 'CCC' Rating, Dec. 12, 2008	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial RisksIn The Investor-Owned 	
Utilities Industry, Nov. 26, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Ratings Criteria, April 15, 2008	
	
	
Ratings List	
	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
	
Electricidad Argentina S.A.	
                             To                  From	
	
  Corporate credit rating    CCC/Negative/--     CCC/Stable/--	
  Senior unsecured debt      CCC                 CCC	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐