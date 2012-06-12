版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 13日 星期三 02:15 BJT

WESTERNGASPARTNERS/BRIEF (URGENT)

June 12 Western Gas Partners LP : * Moodys assigns baa3 rating to Western Gas Partners

